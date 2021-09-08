New e-bike store set to open this month
- Credit: The Electric Bike Shop
An electric bike shop is set to open its latest branch in September.
The Electric Bike Shop, which has existing branches across England, has signed a 10-year lease with commercial property investment company LCP.
Opening on the High Street in Brentwood, the 2378 sq ft store will sell e-bikes from popular manufactures including Cube and Raleigh.
Asset manager at LCP, Claudia Gasparro, said the shop is “great news” for the town centre as it will bring a “fresh dimension” to the leisure scene and ”welcome jobs to the community”.
Business development managing director of The Electric Bike Shop, Alan Fowler, said Brentwood was chosen for its location in an “affluent area” and “within commuting distance on an e-bike" to outside of the borough, to places such as Romford and central London.
He confirmed four jobs will initially be created with more in the pipeline to support the shop.
Alan added: “The store team, led by Paul Jackson as the store manager, have all been in the cycling industry for many years but most of all are cyclists themselves.
"As a business, we want to get as many people cycling and commuting by bike as we can.”
As the shop is being refitted, The Electric Bike Shop could not confirm an exact opening date. However, it said it would be welcoming customers this month.
This comes after two Havering friends - from Romford and Upminster - opened a new bike workshop and café in Ongar called Allez Allez.