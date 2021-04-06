News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Great Warley school shortlisted for Tes sports award

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 7:48 PM April 6, 2021   
The school dedicates a lot of focus into its sports teams

The school dedicates a lot of focus into its sports teams - Credit: Woodlands Prep

Woodlands Preparatory school has been shortlisted for a sports award for the second time in a row.

The school in Great Warley has been recognised for its dedication to sport in the 2021 Independent Schools Awards hosted by Tes - a weekly independent schools publication, formerly known as the Times Educational Supplement.

The school already holds a Platinum Sportsmark and was last year awarded the Independent Schools Association award for Outstanding Sport.

Head of sport at Woodlands, Madeline Raymond said: “Sport is at the heart of everything we do at Woodlands and despite the challenges of the pandemic, we rose to the challenge delivering a programme of remote sports provision to ensure our pupils stayed healthy and focused on their wellbeing.”

Tes editor, Jon Severs said: “After a difficult year for all schools, it is an honour to celebrate the Tes Independent School awards, not only to celebrate excellent practice but to ensure that practice is shared far and wide.

You may also want to watch:

"We received an unparalleled number of entries this year, which is testament to the great work all have done during the pandemic. The schools that have been shortlisted should be proud - it's a remarkable achievement."

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Burglar who drove on wrong side of road trying to flee police
  2. 2 Covid-19: What's opening and what can you do on April 12?
  3. 3 Santino Dymiter murder: Teens given life terms for 'savage' gang killing
  1. 4 Developer submits details of proposal for 1,010 homes in Romford
  2. 5 Litter picking 'Wombles' group launches in Harold Wood
  3. 6 Brentwood School put on a lockdown special play
  4. 7 Eggs-ellent weekend for elderly residents thanks to Easter appeal
  5. 8 Hospital staff on facing discrimination in their family and former jobs
  6. 9 Bishop of Barking to retire
  7. 10 How an Upminster school rose to the challenge of lateral flow testing
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mashiters Walk in Romford

Metropolitan Police

Police 'stood down' after 'suspected WWII weapon' found to be harmless

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Doris Peat retirement party

Obituary

'Absolute legend': tributes paid to dinner lady of 43 years

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Health

Queen’s Hospital apologises after newborn suffers brain damage

Rachael Burford, Ldrs

person
Resident Daniel Beal says the spaces are almost always full.

Women's Safety

Orchard Village women feel 'unsafe' walking home due to parking issues

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus