Great Warley school shortlisted for Tes sports award

Published: 7:48 PM April 6, 2021

Woodlands Preparatory school has been shortlisted for a sports award for the second time in a row.

The school in Great Warley has been recognised for its dedication to sport in the 2021 Independent Schools Awards hosted by Tes - a weekly independent schools publication, formerly known as the Times Educational Supplement.

The school already holds a Platinum Sportsmark and was last year awarded the Independent Schools Association award for Outstanding Sport.

Head of sport at Woodlands, Madeline Raymond said: “Sport is at the heart of everything we do at Woodlands and despite the challenges of the pandemic, we rose to the challenge delivering a programme of remote sports provision to ensure our pupils stayed healthy and focused on their wellbeing.”

Tes editor, Jon Severs said: “After a difficult year for all schools, it is an honour to celebrate the Tes Independent School awards, not only to celebrate excellent practice but to ensure that practice is shared far and wide.

"We received an unparalleled number of entries this year, which is testament to the great work all have done during the pandemic. The schools that have been shortlisted should be proud - it's a remarkable achievement."