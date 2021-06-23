'A real privilege': Upminster teacher speaks out for Thank a Teacher Day

Published: 11:33 AM June 23, 2021

Upminster-based Abigail Welton is supporting the national Thank a Teacher Day - Credit: Get Into Teaching/ Thank a Teacher Day

An Upminster teacher has starred in a new film as part of a national day to support teaching staff.

The film, What Makes a Great Teacher, features eight teachers from across the country, highlighting how they use their "energy, creativity and enthusiasm" to bring their subjects to life.

Abigail Welton, 31, helped launch the film for national Thank a Teacher Day (Wednesday, June 23), in collaboration with the Department for Education’s Get Into Teaching campaign.

She switched to teaching in 2018 after working in the TV and media industry for seven years.

The Engayne Primary School teacher said shaping the lives of the next generation was a “real privilege”.

She explained: “For me, you can’t beat the moments you see a student’s face light up when they learn something new in one of your lessons, and you inspire them to want to know more about what you’re teaching.

“When you are working every day with students, you don’t expect praise for what you do, you just aim to do the very best job you can.

“But having a special day in the calendar, when people up and down the country are invited to give thanks to teachers and school staff who have made a big impact on their education and lives, is truly humbling and makes what you do even more worthwhile."

As part of the national Thank a Teacher Day, school children are invited to send cards to people working in schools, including teachers, teaching assistants, and support staff.

They can send the cards anonymously and thank both individuals, departments or even the whole school.

The campaign’s Thank You Heat Maps show areas in the UK that are the "most thanked"; East of England is top of the board, whereas Wales is trailing behind with just 0.8 per cent of all letters sent.

Get Into Teaching spokesperson Roger Pope added: “Teachers and school staff do a fantastic and important job in society – they really do help to shape the lives of the next generation.

“Thank a Teacher Day helps us to celebrate this and shine a light on the many inspirational and memorable individuals whose efforts can sometimes go under the radar.

“When someone does say thank you, it means a huge amount and makes all the hard work worth it.”



