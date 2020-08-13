A-levels: Upminster secondary school students celebrate results

Students jump for joy after receiving their A-level results at The Coopers' Company and Coborn School in Upminster. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Students at an Upminster school have been celebrating after picking up their A-level results.

School captain Stephen McLoughlin. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School School captain Stephen McLoughlin. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Sixth formers at The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School, in St Mary’s Lane, found out their grades today (August 13).

Stephen McLoughlin achieved A*s across the board in chemistry, economics, maths and further maths.

The school captain will now study natural sciences at Durham University.

He said: “I couldn’t be happier with these results, I feel really good about them and proud of my hard work throughout the year. I can’t wait to start at Durham.”

The Coopers' Company and Coborn School student Grace Shi. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School The Coopers' Company and Coborn School student Grace Shi. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Another star performer was Nathan Boachie, a school vice-captain, who got three A*s in maths, further maths and physics as well as an A in chemistry.

Nathan, who will study aeronautical engineering at Imperial College London, said he was nervous throughout the uncerain times waiting for the results.

“I feel the hard work has paid off, even though there weren’t any exams,” he said. “I worked throughout my courses and everything has now come together.

School vice-captain Nathan Boachie. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School School vice-captain Nathan Boachie. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

“My advice for the next generation is always be prepared. We never saw coronavirus coming and in January I really thought I would be sitting my exams. Be prepared and always work hard on any opportunities presented to you.”

Grace Shi said she was “over the moon” after getting A*s in maths and further maths as well as As in economics and physics.

She added: “I tried to put so much effort into my studies throughout the year and I’ve now got these results - it’s such a good feeling.”

Other students to excel included James Talbot (three A*s and an A), Aleera Ewan, Tom Peckett, Emily Mahoney and Finley Gore who all achieved two A*s and an A, and Joe Hurley who got 2 A*s, an A and a B.

The Coopers' Company and Coborn School student Aleera Ewan. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School The Coopers' Company and Coborn School student Aleera Ewan. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Headteacher Sue Hay said: “We are exceptionally proud of our students in what has been a year like no other.

“The hard work and resilience they have shown throughout this difficult period has been remarkable.

“We’d like to congratulate every single one of them for achieving so well in these unprecedented circumstances, they have been a phenomenal year group and we wish them every success for the future.”