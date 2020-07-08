Video

Upminster schoolchildren create pebbles installation focusing on Covid-19 positivity

Amber Mron, five with her pebble at The James Oglethorpe Primary School where pupils decorated pebbles with positive things linked to Covid and made them into a Installation spelling out 'JOPS 2020'. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Archant

Children at a school in Upminster have created an installation made from pebbles to illustrate positivity during the Covid-19 crisis.

Pupils at The James Oglethorpe Primary School, in Ashvale Gardens, decorated stones with positive messages linked to the pandemic.

The installation is formed of more than 200 pebbles painted by individual children and pupils put the final stones in place to complete the work on Tuesday (July 7).

The finished piece spells out the initials of the school - JOPS.

Clare Northwood, the school’s assistant headteacher, said: “We wanted the children to reflect on the positives that have come out of being in lockdown; from appreciating what we have, to realising how much better things are going to be and for thanking all of those people that have helped us during this time.”

