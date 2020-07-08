Upminster schoolchildren create pebbles installation focusing on Covid-19 positivity
PUBLISHED: 13:28 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 08 July 2020
Archant
Children at a school in Upminster have created an installation made from pebbles to illustrate positivity during the Covid-19 crisis.
Pupils at The James Oglethorpe Primary School, in Ashvale Gardens, decorated stones with positive messages linked to the pandemic.
The installation is formed of more than 200 pebbles painted by individual children and pupils put the final stones in place to complete the work on Tuesday (July 7).
The finished piece spells out the initials of the school - JOPS.
Clare Northwood, the school’s assistant headteacher, said: “We wanted the children to reflect on the positives that have come out of being in lockdown; from appreciating what we have, to realising how much better things are going to be and for thanking all of those people that have helped us during this time.”
