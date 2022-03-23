'Requires improvement': Result of primary's first Ofsted inspection

An Upminster primary school has rated been 'requires improvement' after its first Ofsted inspection.

Bulphan Church of England Academy, part of the Vine Schools Trust, was visited by the education regulator from January 25 to 26 this year.

The report, which was published on March 14, rated the school 'requires improvement' across three categories - the quality of education, leadership and management, and early years provision.

It was deemed 'good' in another two cateogries - behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

Executive headteacher Sally Finch said the school is “very happy” with the more positive outcomes “as they reflect the caring Christian ethos” the school strives to achieve.

The report said: “Pupils say they are very happy and feel safe.

“They know that teachers care passionately about their wellbeing. Parents agree.”

Sally added that she was pleased the inspectors acknowledged the positives.

Chief executive of Vine Schools Trust, Emma Wigmore, said the trust was pleased to hear about the happiness of pupils due to its wellbeing provision.

In the report, reading was pinpointed as a teaching strength, but it also noted pupils are not learning “as well as they should” across all subjects.

It found pupils didn’t understand some subjects very well because teachers did not build on previous learning.

However, it said leaders, including governors, understand what the school does well and what it needs to improve, while trust members provide support.

Recommended actions to improve the offering include ensuring Year 1 leaders consider what children need to know and understand in the curriculum from the time they start reception.

It also suggested lessons could be improved to “deepen” pupils’ knowledge.

Ms Finch added: “As a school, we strive for the very best for all our pupils and we will address these areas with continued dedication, commitment and passion.”

She said the curriculum is a “key priority” and improvements will happen “in a timely and considered way to enhance learning opportunities for our children”.

Ms Wigmore said Vine Schools Trust will continue to work with the school to put together an “effective plan" to implement the improvements.

She said: “We look forward to seeing their rapid progression.”