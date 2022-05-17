Schools and staff across east London up for national awards

A number of east London schools and staff have been shortlisted for a national awards scheme.

The Tes Schools Awards bid to celebrate the achievements of schools and those who work there.

This year's nominees include Mercy Amoatin, a teaching assistant at Bobby Moore Academy in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

She is up for the teaching assistant of the year award and said: "I love my job and working with students and staff at Bobby Moore Academy is consistently the highlight of my day."

Mercy was nominated by her colleagues after helping some of the school's most vulnerable pupils prepare for normal lessons to resume during the pandemic.

Mercy also developed a bespoke learning programme for pupils with high needs, according to her fellow staff.

The academy's principal Daniel Botting said: "Our school truly could not operate without Mercy’s steadfast dedication to our community and although she never seeks recognition for her hard work, I am delighted that she is receiving it."

Beacon Business Innovation Hub, based at Beal High School in Clayhall, is among the nominees for the specialist provision school of the year award.

It works with 12-19 year-olds at risk of falling out of education.

It is the second year in a row that the school has been nominated and principal Trevor Button said: “We are delighted and honoured to be nominated. I am very proud to work with such a dedicated group of staff, an incredibly supportive trust and an amazing set of students.

"To be recognised, on a national level, for the second year in a row is a fantastic achievement for everyone."

TCES East London, based in Stratford, is also a nominee in the same category.

It educates seven to 19-year-olds with social, emotional and mental health conditions and those on the autistic spectrum.

Redden Court School. - Credit: Ken Mears

Redden Court School in Harold Wood is a nominee for the school of the year for staff wellbeing award and Helen Devereux Murray, from Eastbury School in Barking, is among the contenders for subject lead of the year at a specialist provision school.

The winners will be announced on June 17 at a gala ceremony in central London.