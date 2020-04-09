Royal Liberty School teachers shortlisted for national education awards

Two teachers at the Royal Liberty School have been shortlisted for prizes at prestigious national teaching awards dubbed the “education Oscars”.

Kirsty Ralston, of the Gidea Park school’s humanities department, and Adam Higgins, who teaches science, are up for honours at the Pearson National Teaching Awards to be held later this year.

Kirsty has been listed in the secondary school teacher of the year category to acknowledge her leadership, dedication and innovation.

She was also praised for treating pupils as autonomous lifelong learners.

Of the recognition, she said: “Being nominated for this award has been an amazing experience that has left me incredibly thankful for the amazing team around me and the pupils that I teach.”

Adam is named in the outstanding new teacher of the year category.

Enthusiasm, meticulously planned lessons, and developing his studies to impact directly on pupils’ lives were cited as reasons for his success.

“I’m really grateful to be nominated for this award,” he said.

“Nobody comes into education for the recognition, but to be shortlisted for this award is both exciting and humbling.”

In total, 81 education staff and schools have been shortlisted for the silver awards, chosen from thousands of nominations.

Winners will receive tea at the House of Commons and are forwarded for one of 14 gold awards.

Gold award winners will be announced at a ceremony in October, which is due to be broadcast by the BBC as Britain’s Classroom Heroes.

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson UK, paid tribute to all those being recognised.

“Congratulations to every one of our teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been shortlisted for a silver award,” he said.

“At a time of unprecedented challenge, schools across the country are stepping up and playing a vital role for the wellbeing of our pupils and their families, and it is only right that we take this opportunity to say thank you.”

No date has been set for announcing the silver award winners but it will not happen until schools reopen.