Search

Advanced search

Royal Liberty School teachers shortlisted for national education awards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 April 2020

Adam Higgins. Picture: Pearson

Adam Higgins. Picture: Pearson

Pearson

Two teachers at the Royal Liberty School have been shortlisted for prizes at prestigious national teaching awards dubbed the “education Oscars”.

Kirsty Ralston. Picture: PearsonKirsty Ralston. Picture: Pearson

Kirsty Ralston, of the Gidea Park school’s humanities department, and Adam Higgins, who teaches science, are up for honours at the Pearson National Teaching Awards to be held later this  year.

Kirsty has been listed in the secondary school teacher of the year category to acknowledge her leadership, dedication and innovation.

She was also praised for treating pupils as autonomous lifelong learners.

Of the recognition, she said: “Being nominated for this award has been an amazing experience that has left me incredibly thankful for the amazing team around me and the pupils that I teach.”

Adam is named in the outstanding new teacher of the year category.

Enthusiasm, meticulously planned lessons, and developing his studies to impact directly on pupils’ lives were cited as reasons for his success.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m really grateful to be nominated for this award,” he said.

“Nobody comes into education for the recognition, but to be shortlisted for this award is both exciting and humbling.”

In total, 81 education staff and schools have been shortlisted for the silver awards, chosen from thousands of nominations.

Winners will receive tea at the House of Commons and are forwarded for one of 14 gold awards.

Gold award winners will be announced at a ceremony in October, which is due to be broadcast by the BBC as Britain’s Classroom Heroes.

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson UK, paid tribute to all those being recognised.

“Congratulations to every one of our teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been shortlisted for a silver award,” he said.

“At a time of unprecedented challenge, schools across the country are stepping up and playing a vital role for the wellbeing of our pupils and their families, and it is only right that we take this opportunity to say thank you.”

No date has been set for announcing the silver award winners but it will not happen until schools reopen.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: BHRUT confirms 74 deaths

Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: South Essex Crematorium and Havering cemeteries to close temporarily

London's third temporary mortuary has been set up on the car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Stephen Huntley/HVC/SX Drones Ltd

Havering Council monitoring taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Police disperse a group of 20-30 illegally gathered in Gooshays

On an operation tracking down poachers, police dispersed a large group of revellers in the Manor Nature Reserve, Gooshays. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: YMCA Romford receives donations from businesses as it reveals support for its residents

The YMCA building in Rush Green Road, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus: BHRUT confirms 74 deaths

Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: South Essex Crematorium and Havering cemeteries to close temporarily

London's third temporary mortuary has been set up on the car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Stephen Huntley/HVC/SX Drones Ltd

Havering Council monitoring taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Police disperse a group of 20-30 illegally gathered in Gooshays

On an operation tracking down poachers, police dispersed a large group of revellers in the Manor Nature Reserve, Gooshays. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: YMCA Romford receives donations from businesses as it reveals support for its residents

The YMCA building in Rush Green Road, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Campaign created to encourage people to exercise safely during coronavirus pandemic

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds

‘Hard one to take’ for Romford coach Wigham as relegation is confirmed without season being finished

Romford & Gidea Park players look dejected (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Premier League players create fund for NHS

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

Royal Liberty School teachers shortlisted for national education awards

Adam Higgins. Picture: Pearson
Drive 24