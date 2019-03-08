3 Ways Saturday school can equip children with the essential skills and learning they need for a successful future

Leaders are Readers is a specialist tuition centre that teaches children to read, write, learn maths and excel at English. They run Saturday, summer and winter schools for children aged 3 - 12.

"We've helped more than 7,000 children since we opened our doors in 1999," said Lara Okpor, Leaders are Readers' Essex centre director. "Our centres aim to equip young learners with the skills they need to build their confidence, help their education and better prepare them for the future," she added. Lara shared three ways Saturday schools can help your child.

Preparing children for their future

Children can enrol at the Leaders are Readers centre from the age of three. Before they begin the Reception year, your child could be learning valuable skills.

"If children have a basic understanding of reading and writing it can make it easier for them to learn and socialise with other children," Lara explained.

Leaders are Readers help children develop these essential skills they need no matter what subject they may go on to study.

"Children can learn to construct arguments and develop their writing skills, so they feel confident in these abilities and can support their independent study and revision," said Lara.

Creating the best learning environment

Leaders are Readers have small class sizes allowing tutors more time with children individually and help each child learn in a way that's best for them.

"In large classes at school, it can be difficult to dedicate the time needed to each child. Not everyone learns at the same pace, and some may need more time to focus on particular subjects. In schools with a mix of abilities and lots of students, it can be difficult to accommodate this," Lara said.

Leaders are Readers work with students of all academic abilities. They assess students before they start at the Saturday school so they can place them in a group with other children at a similar learning stage and create a comfortable and challenging environment for your child to learn in.

One online reviewer said: "My son has been attending for over a year and has excelled in his English and maths. The curriculum they use is amazing. It encourages the child to think outside the box by giving them challenges and opportunities to practice."

Regular feedback for parents

"As parents, you want to be involved in your child's education and know how they are getting on. We offer regular feedback for parents on their child's progression, which isn't always something they can get easily from school. At the sessions, parents can have access to feedback as often as they want," Lara said.

Leaders are Readers produce written reports at the end of the term to update parents on their child's progress. The reports include recommendations to improve their child's learning.

"Getting parents involved in their child's education can help challenge and push children further. Putting strategies in place during the taught sessions gives us the time and space to work with each student and understand how best to develop their individual skills," Lara added.

The launch of Leaders are Readers Essex

Leaders are Readers recently opened a new tuition centre in Essex at the Raphael Independent School, Hornchurch.

"We hope to offer the local communities in Hornchurch, Essex and surrounding areas access to services that will help parents prepare their children for the dynamic and changing world around us, and give them the skills they need to succeed," Lara said.

To learn more about the Saturday school parents can bring their children to the centre's open days on the 14th, 21st and 28th September. You can also book your child in for their free assessment today at www.leadersarereaders.co.uk/try-out-a-lesson or by calling 01992 651 300.