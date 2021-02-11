Lessons in schools to counter the anti-vaxxers

Published: 4:30 PM February 11, 2021

One of the slides which will be used in schools - Credit: London Councils

Lessons aimed at tackling the Covid-19 anti-vaccine movement will be given in east London schools amid concerns young people have become more sceptical about the jab.

Teachers and public health chiefs in Hackney developed the classes, aimed at pupils aged seven to 18, with students.

The learning materials are set to be rolled out across the capital today. Thursday, February 11 by umbrella group London Councils.

Councillor Georgia Gould, chair of London Councils, said the “initiative is a crucial part of our ongoing work to tackle misinformation and to help Londoners understand the importance of vaccination”.

It comes after research done in east London by Hackney Council found that almost a third of those aged 16 to 24 said they would not get the vaccine or were unsure about it. Just 8 per cent of respondents aged 75 plus were “unsure”.

Another slides from the lesson - Credit: London Councils

You may also want to watch:

The research also showed people who rely most heavily on social media for news and information, rather than traditional sources, are more likely to be sceptical about the jab.

Public Health England’s regional director for London professor Kevin Fenton said: “Young Londoners have the potential to be important ambassadors for vaccination.

“Making sure young people are well-informed by trusted sources is the perfect way to empower their decision-making and enable them to confidently share accurate information through their own networks.

“Young people often feel left out of important conversations, so the fact that these materials were developed with their input is brilliant.”

The project is the latest way councils have been battling misinformation about Covid.

After rumours about the jab’s side effects circulated in Newham, the council enlisted the help of “vaccine peers” who help circulate facts within the community.

The lessons try to reduce scepticism among young people - Credit: London Councils

The classes focus on understanding the process of developing vaccines, how they work and why they are safe and effective.

Figures show there has been a lower uptake of the jab among people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds, and the lessons will also address this.