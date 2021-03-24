Sanders Draper school remembers 78 years since RAF pilot swerved his plane to save children

Published: 7:55 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 8:03 PM March 24, 2021

78 years ago, Tom Fitch, 91, remembers the day his life was saved by a RAF American pilot. - Credit: Tom Barens

A pensioner says the heroic RAF pilot who saved his life by steering away from his school "changed the course of history” as the school remembers the pilot 78 years on.

Today, (March 24) Sanders Draper School paid homage to the pilot who, during World War II, saved their school by swerving his plane out of the away from crashing into it.

Current headteacher Stuart Brooks says the legacy of Sanders Draper’s heroic actions remains an inspiration to pupils today and wreath at the heroes grave at St Andrews Church, Hornchurch this morning.

Sanders School headteacher Stuart Brooks laid a wreath at the grave of Raimund Sanders Draper at St Andrews Church Hornchurch this morning. - Credit: Tom Barens

Tom Fitch was aged 14 when American pilot Raimund Sanders Draper's plane developed a catastrophic engine failure in the sky over what was then Suttons Senior School on March 24, 1943.

Instead of ejecting, the pilot who was a volunteer in the Royal Air Force, steered the Spitfire away from the Hornchurch school and crash landed in the playing field.

You may also want to watch:

He had taken off from a nearby airfield in his Spitfire, but the plane quickly developed a problem and completely cut out at an altitude of 200 feet

The 29-year-old died in the crash but the 1,000 children who watched terrified from their classrooms were unharmed. In 1973 the school was renamed Sanders Draper after his heroic actions.

Sanders in cockpit of his Spitfire, Marcia Anne, named after his daughter. - Credit: RAF Hornchurch Heritage Centre

Speaking from his home in Billericay, Tom, 91, who now has two children three grandchildren and two great grandchildren, said: "We heard this buzzing, whirring sound and then the teacher shouted for us all to get down.

“Then there was an almighty crash. There was no holding us back then, we all ran outside and saw the devastation. The aircraft was completely upside down.

"It's hard to describe. If the plane had hit the school it would have been absolutely catastrophic.

"I've lived a full life and had a wonderful family. Sander Draper's decision that day changed the course of history.

“He gave his life to save others and we are all so grateful for that. It was a courageous and heroic act."

Sanders is 4th from left back row 64 squadron rugby or football team. - Credit: RAF Heritage Centre

Mr Brooks added: "This was a true act of bravery and the heroic actions of Raimund Sanders Draper saved the students in the building, such as Tom.

“He allowed the students and staff to go on and live a full life. He continues to inspire future generations, showing clearly that everyone can be a hero. As he showed it is about make brave decisions, thinking of others and doing what is needed.

“He is a true inspiration to the students, staff and local community. I am delighted that in September the school will rightly revert back to being called Sanders Draper and we will continue to pay our respects for the ultimate sacrifice he made.”