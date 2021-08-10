A Level results 2021: Pupils at Sacred Heart of Mary in Upminster celebrate grades

Published: 1:12 PM August 10, 2021

It has been a results day to remember at Upminster's Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School.

Following a tense wait to discover how they had done in their A Levels, pupils at the all-girls school were able to celebrate their results.

Aimee Usher, Isabelle Jopson and Dolly Belcher were among the high achievers with three A* grades each.

Head girl Hannah Cheshire gained two A* and one A grade, as did Emmie Peterson who beamed about being able to "achieve her dreams".

Jess George achieved an A* and two A's and said: "I really enjoyed my time at Sacred Heart and am so pleased with my results."

Alex Dare - proud owner of four A's - added: "I am so happy with my grades. A huge thank you to all my teachers for the love and support over the last two years."

Alex Dare was delighted after achieving four A's in her A Level exams. - Credit: Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School

BTEC results were also in, with Grace Baker and Bethany Butler-Rolph among pupils finding out.

Grace gained two A's and a distinction in BTEC health and social care, and spoke of being "thrilled" with her results.

She also thanked Sacred Heart for the support she received whilst at the school.

Bethany achieved an A*, A and a distinction in her BTEC studies.

Head of sixth form Amanda Holman told the Recorder: "We are delighted that our students have done so well and are heading onto the universities, apprenticeships and training of their choice.

"We are proud of all of them and their achievements."

Headteacher Vivienne Quarry added: "The results the pupils were awarded are a testament to all the hard work and dedication of both staff and the pupils.

"I am really delighted for them in what has been a very difficult year for all the young people of the borough."

AS and A Level grades are once again being determined by teachers this year.



