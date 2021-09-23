News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Gallery

Romford school prepped for another 100 years as major renovation works end

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:45 AM September 23, 2021   
Royal Liberty School students Aman B, Jaden W and Jacob D.

From left to right: Royal Liberty School students Aman B, Jaden W and Jacob D. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

A Gidea Park school's major renovation works, which took place throughout both lockdowns, have finished in time for the pupils' return from the summer holidays.  

Works to renovate the main Grade II-listed building at Royal Liberty School, which caters to boys aged between 11 to 16 in Gidea Park, cost an “extensive amount”, according to a spokesperson.

Royal Liberty School

Royal Liberty School students Aman B, Jaden W and Jacob D proudly stand at the mansion front of their newly renovated school. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

Beginning in March 2019, the works have now been completed.

This comes as the school recently celebrated its centenary.

Headteacher April Saunders said: “We are delighted to be back in our fully refurbished Grade II-listed building.  

“Our main school building has undergone a complete refurbishment whilst retaining the character and features of our historic building.  

Royal Liberty School sports

Inside, the school's sports hall has been refurbished - Credit: Royal Liberty School

You may also want to watch:

“The pictures show just a few of our fantastic facilities, including the new canteen, catering room, sports hall and the ICT suites.   

Royal Liberty School

One of the refurbished classrooms at The Royal Liberty School. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

“This is a really exciting time for The Royal Liberty School as we celebrate our centenary as well as providing state of the art facilities for our boys to learn in, meaning that the school will be fit for another 100 years of educating young men.” 

The new ICT suite. 

The new ICT suite. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

The Royal Liberty

The refurbishment includes a new canteen. - Credit: The Royal Liberty

Royal Liberty School

The new cookery classroom. - Credit: Royal Liberty School


Most Read

  1. 1 Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus
  2. 2 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
  3. 3 Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence
  1. 4 Rainham flat ravaged by late night blaze
  2. 5 Signals at Hornchurch 'crash hotspot' now under review
  3. 6 Campaigners ‘overjoyed’ and developer to 'consider its next steps' following Gallows Corner Tesco refusal
  4. 7 Covid-19: How has Havering fared over the last four weeks?
  5. 8 Application to install 5G mast in Cranham refused
  6. 9 Trust celebrating Hornchurch history opens new permanent heritage centre
  7. 10 Romford church to offer new debt support scheme
Education News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner development opposition

Planning and Development

Gallows Corner Tesco development proposal refused

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

Metropolitan Police

Collier Row shooting: Police release CCTV in bid to trace man

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Doctor Savage drug dealing texts sent to Ken Hill

Investigations | Exclusive

'Heads should roll': Drug dealers left on Romford streets for eight months

Charles Thomson

person
A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Food and Drink

Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon