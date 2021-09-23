Romford school prepped for another 100 years as major renovation works end

Gallery

Published: 11:45 AM September 23, 2021

From left to right: Royal Liberty School students Aman B, Jaden W and Jacob D. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

A Gidea Park school's major renovation works, which took place throughout both lockdowns, have finished in time for the pupils' return from the summer holidays.

Works to renovate the main Grade II-listed building at Royal Liberty School, which caters to boys aged between 11 to 16 in Gidea Park, cost an “extensive amount”, according to a spokesperson.

Royal Liberty School students Aman B, Jaden W and Jacob D proudly stand at the mansion front of their newly renovated school. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

Beginning in March 2019, the works have now been completed.

This comes as the school recently celebrated its centenary.

Headteacher April Saunders said: “We are delighted to be back in our fully refurbished Grade II-listed building.

“Our main school building has undergone a complete refurbishment whilst retaining the character and features of our historic building.

Inside, the school's sports hall has been refurbished - Credit: Royal Liberty School

“The pictures show just a few of our fantastic facilities, including the new canteen, catering room, sports hall and the ICT suites.

One of the refurbished classrooms at The Royal Liberty School. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

“This is a really exciting time for The Royal Liberty School as we celebrate our centenary as well as providing state of the art facilities for our boys to learn in, meaning that the school will be fit for another 100 years of educating young men.”

The new ICT suite. - Credit: Royal Liberty School

The refurbishment includes a new canteen. - Credit: The Royal Liberty

The new cookery classroom. - Credit: Royal Liberty School



