Nursery offering 'hybrid' education approach to open in Romford

Ben Lynch

Published: 9:00 AM August 16, 2022
The Learning Tree, due to open in Romford in September, is part of the Storal collection of nurseries

The Learning Tree, due to open in Romford in September, is part of the Storal collection of nurseries - Credit: Claire Tregaskis Photography

A new nursery claiming to deliver a “sustainable and innovative" design is due to open in Romford in September. 

Moving into old commercial premises in Carlisle Road, The Learning Tree will be part of the wider collection of nurseries run by Storal, a nationwide childcare and education organisation. 

In addition to a “sustainable and innovative" design featuring glazed windows and a communal dining area, the nursery will also incorporate what it calls a “hybrid approach to education”.

This is to involve a mixture of early years foundation stage curriculum, and its own Storal programmes. 

The intent, the nursery said, is to “provide a considered and engaging environment that effectively supports children’s learning”. 

The nursery said it will incorporate a “hybrid approach to education”

The nursery said it will incorporate a "hybrid approach to education" - Credit: Claire Tregaskis Photography

Jessica Brading, southeast regional operations manager at Storal, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our inspiring nursery school to the families in and around Romford.  

“The team have used their expertise and extensive early years knowledge to create an environment that children will thrive in and experience the highest standards of early years education.” 

The Learning Tree is going to be hosting a launch event on September 2, from 10am to 11am. 

The nursery will then fully open on September 5. 

