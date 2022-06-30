'Feels like family': Romford school delights in Ofsted outcome

From left to right: Anastasia Marga, Jayvee Rofloc Quelnat, Hemanth Singh, headteacher Jodie Hassan, Tahlia McGregor, Luke Cook and Jephthah Ssemwanga - Credit: Gooderham PR

A Romford secondary school and Sixth Form has received a glowing report following a recent inspection.

St Edward’s Church of England Academy was inspected on May 17 and 18 and has now been graded ‘good’ overall by Ofsted.

The inspection ranked the provision ‘good’ across the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and for its Sixth Form provision.

Its personal development was rated ‘outstanding’, the highest grade achievable out of Ofsted's four judgements.

The report said: “Pupils enjoy being part of a welcoming and close-knit community.

“They said the school feels like a family.”

Staff also "expect pupils to work hard so they can get the best out of life”, the report said.

It also notes that there is “very little disruption” in lessons and around the school.

The report adds: “Sixth Form students receive excellent advice and guidance in applying for university and apprenticeships.”

Headteacher Jodie Hassan said: “We would like to thank all the staff and students for their hard work and also the excellent support we have received from parents, our community and the Unity Schools Partnership.”

Unity Schools Partnership is a family of secondary, primary, middle and special schools including St Edward’s Church of England Academy.