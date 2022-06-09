Romford pupils treated to surprise winner of world’s oldest rowing race
- Credit: Parklands Primary School
Pupils at a Romford primary school were treated to a surprise visitor as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Parklands Primary School welcomed Max Carter-Miller, the recent winner of the world’s oldest rowing race - the 300-year-old Doggett’s Coat and Badge - to speak to the children about his recent success.
Wearing the race’s traditional outfit of a crimson red coat and a silver arm badge depicting Liberty, the horse of the House of Hanover, he started by telling the youngsters about his first attempt in 2020, when he came second.
The children were excited to hear about his perseverance and determination to win, typified by his 3am rows on the Thames, culminating in his triumph in last year's race.
The visit was part of the school’s celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a range of games and other educational sessions also on offer.
Scott Stevens, acting headteacher, said: “It was a fantastic week filled with Jubilee activities, children and staff dressed in red, white and blue to mark the occasion and our special visitor who added to the excitement.
“Together we all celebrated the 70 wonderful years of the Queen's reign.”
