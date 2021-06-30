Romford primary school awarded for 'excellence'

Published: 7:00 AM June 30, 2021

English teachers Lucy Davies and Charlotte Payne, early years teacher Kirsty Brown and maths teacher Amy Jenkins with the Year 5 and 6 Rush Green pupils. - Credit: Rush Green Primary School

A primary school in Romford has been awarded an accreditation that celebrates excellence.

Rush Green Primary School was awarded the 2021 Quality Mark Award for primary English and mathematics and for early years provision by Tribal.

The Quality Mark awards aim to encourage schools to “undertake effective self-evaluation" and “continuous improvement” to drive better outcomes for students, their families and society, according to Tribal.

To achieve the award, schools must meet criteria under 10 different areas including planning, policy and curriculum, followed by a day-long virtual interview.

Rush Green's headteacher Simon Abeledo said the school is “very pleased”, especially considering the impact of the lockdowns and Covid-related illnesses.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Staff have worked tirelessly to maintain standards across the curriculum and that, with the incredible support of our parents, has led to something that we can all be very proud of and know that we, staff, parents and pupils, have all played a part in."

Quality Mark award assessor Amy Kelly congratulated the school on its “impressive" and "thought-provoking" learning environment.











