'Outstanding'-rated Romford nursery granted approval for extension to create ‘beautiful new space’

Ben Lynch

Published: 8:00 AM July 28, 2022
Leonie Butler, manager and owner of Montessori Minds, said the extension would help ease the pressure

Montessori Minds said the extension would help ease the pressure on nursery places in Romford - Credit: Montessori Minds

A Romford nursery has been given the green light to increase its intake and staff with a building extension. 

Montessori Minds, an 'outstanding'-rated nursery looking after children between three months and five years old, applied to add a two-storey rear extension to its Eastern Road site as well as convert an adjacent building into a day nursery. 

This will enable it to up its pupil numbers from 34 to 71, but also employ nine more people. 

The current site of Montessori Minds in Romford

The current site of Montessori Minds in Romford - Credit: Montessori Minds

The submission took on board points raised when a previous application was rejected because it was deemed “intrusive and unneighbourly”. 

The new application has now been granted approval by Havering Council, a result which owner and manager Leonie Butler said has left her “delighted”. 

"We look forward to creating an enhanced, beautiful new space for our children and families to enjoy.” 

The extension would allow Montessori Minds to increase the amount of children it can take in from 34 to 71

Montessori Minds said the extension would allow it to increase its number of children from 34 to 71 - Credit: Montessori Minds

She said people can get in touch and join the waiting list for January 2023, “when we aim to welcome more families to Montessori Minds”. 

View the application using P0547.22. 

