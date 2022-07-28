'Outstanding'-rated Romford nursery granted approval for extension to create ‘beautiful new space’
- Credit: Montessori Minds
A Romford nursery has been given the green light to increase its intake and staff with a building extension.
Montessori Minds, an 'outstanding'-rated nursery looking after children between three months and five years old, applied to add a two-storey rear extension to its Eastern Road site as well as convert an adjacent building into a day nursery.
This will enable it to up its pupil numbers from 34 to 71, but also employ nine more people.
The submission took on board points raised when a previous application was rejected because it was deemed “intrusive and unneighbourly”.
The new application has now been granted approval by Havering Council, a result which owner and manager Leonie Butler said has left her “delighted”.
"We look forward to creating an enhanced, beautiful new space for our children and families to enjoy.”
She said people can get in touch and join the waiting list for January 2023, “when we aim to welcome more families to Montessori Minds”.
View the application using P0547.22.