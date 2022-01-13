'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'

A Romford nursery’s first Ofsted inspection has rated its provision 'outstanding'.

Montessori Minds Day Nursery in Eastern Road registered with the education regulator in 2018 and was visited for an inspection on November 29 last year.

The report, which was published yesterday on January 11, rated the establishment 'outstanding' in all four categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

It said: “Children are extremely happy and secure.

“They show a very strong sense of belonging and extremely positive attitudes towards learning.”

The report praised staff for planning an “exciting and ambitious curriculum that captures children’s interest” and said “children benefit from high-quality interaction and teaching is strong”, with children with special educational needs or disabilities being supported “extremely well”.

Montessori Minds Day Nursery in Eastern Road, Romford, has received an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. - Credit: Montessori Minds Day Nursery

Inpsectors wrote: “Children of all ages [up to four] experience a broad and inspiring range of activities, that are well-sequenced to fully enhance their learning.”

Ofsted noted leaders are "exceptionally dedicated and committed to their role” and said “partnerships with parents are exceptional”.

Owner and manager Leonie Butler thanked families for their support: “I can’t express how proud I am.

“I would like to thank all of our wonderful, outstanding teachers who make our nursery such a special place for children every single day."



