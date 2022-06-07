A Romford secondary school has launched a consultation on its plans to build a new Sixth Form.

Marshalls Park Academy says it will use the responses in the first stage of its proposal to the Department for Education (DfE).

The plans would stop students being forced to travel long distances to attend further education outside of the borough, the school says.

If it is successful, the new provision might open in September 2023, meaning students currently in Year 10 would be the first to be able to apply for a place.

If built at the academy, which is one of the biggest in Havering, the Sixth Form would offer up to 100 places in 2023, a further 100 in 2024 and then increase to 125 places in 2025, before reaching 160 places from 2026.

The Sixth Form building could be accommodated in the academy’s current site, with areas earmarked to ensure students have their own space.

A Sixth Form provision could be built at Marshalls Park Academy in Romford - Credit: Marshalls Park Academy

Headteacher at Marshalls Park Academy, Neil Frost, said: “We are incredibly proud of the high-quality learning environment we have built here at Marshalls Park Academy and believe this proposal would be an exciting development for the school, placing post-16 education at the heart of our community.

“We have established excellent teaching and learning standards across the academy over the last few years, and we believe having a Sixth Form will enable us to continue enhancing our results and building on our success.

“The new Sixth Form would offer all the support our students know and love, but in a more adult environment.”

Students could expect “a smooth transition to their post-16 education”, he added, saying the provision would offer a “broad range of courses to suit their needs, housed in the building they know, and led by members of staff who understand their individual needs”.

Members of the community and its surrounding areas are invited to comment on the proposed plans.

The consultation will run until Wednesday, June 22.

Give feedback by filling in the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TRTV2FK