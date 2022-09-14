News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch school graded ‘good’ by Ofsted with improvements suggested

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM September 14, 2022
The curriculum and safeguarding measures were among the areas praised

The school's curriculum and safeguarding measures were praised in its 2022 Ofsted report - Credit: Emerson Park Academy

Emerson Park Academy has retained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating, although areas of improvement remain. 

The most recent report for the school follows inspections carried out on June 21 and 22, which included interviews with senior figures and deep-dives into several subjects. 

Each of the four attributes covered were rated 'good’, resulting in the same grade applied to the school overall. 

Areas praised by the inspectors included the curriculum, support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), and arrangements for safeguarding.

Necessary improvements were also listed, namely the need for a system for teachers to develop their own expertise, for governors to better hold the school’s leaders to account, and for a plan to tackle the high levels of persistent pupil absence. 

Scott McGuinness, headteacher at Emerson Park Academy, said the report “recognises the rewards of our hard work and we look forward to improving even further. I must praise the efforts of our staff, pupils, parents and carers in this process. 

“We are on a clear flightpath to success and the pupils at Emerson Park Academy have a very bright future.” 

