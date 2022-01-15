'So proud': Romford pupils achieve top grades in LAMDA exams

Top row left to right: Peter Joy, 10; Molly Vincent, 10; Lily O'Leary, 10; Giada Vargas, 11; Malachi Wright, 10. Bottom row left to right: Elsie-Rose Elsdon-Skehill, nine; Milena Wilcher, nine; Archie Baker, nine; Keira Atkinson, nine; and Fiki Oluoku, nine. - Credit: Broadford Primary School

Romford students have achieved top grades in a drama qualification.

Broadford Primary School’s Year 5 and 6 pupils sat their grade one, two or entry three LAMDA exams just before the Christmas break and have now been given merits and distinctions.

The exams are created and overseen by the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and are marked out of 100.

A distinction grade is the highest achievable, attainable with a score of 80 or above, and a merit is awarded with a mark of 65-79.

The qualification helps pupils develop life skills such as self-confidence, clear communication and teamwork through the platforms of drama, literature and music, according to LAMDA's website.

Fiki Oluokum, nine, said: "I never thought I would get a distinction, I was so nervous but when I got my score, I was so proud of myself."

A school spokesperson said: "We are so proud of them all, they have worked so hard and we are so pleased with their results.

“At Broadford we endeavour to inspire, create and arouse a passion for learning and success.

“Pupils are offered free LAMDA at Broadford because we believe that no pupils' success should be limited by their socio-economic background."