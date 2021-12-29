Romford preschool boosts Ofsted rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'

A preschool in Romford has been upgraded from requires improvement by achieving an overall good rating in its latest Ofsted report.

In an Ofsted inspection on November 9, Rising Stars Preschool in St Cedd Hall, Sims Close, was rated good in all four categories - quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

This is an improvement on the October 2019 inspection, which saw Rising Stars rated requires improvement overall.

Following the inspection in November this year, the report says: “Staff provide children with rich opportunities to understand words to help develop their understanding of language and communication."

In the latest report, the education regulator found pupil's behaviour to be good, and the report stated that staff “support older children well who struggle with their emotions”.

Further positives included parents and staff having strong and respectful partnerships, leaders being committed and focused on raising standards and children being encouraged to be independent in meeting their own needs.

The previous report accused staff of missing opportunities to extend children’s learning through activities, saying it stunted the youngsters in being able to make the progress they are capable of.

The latest report says the provider now offers a range of activities to help develop children from singing action rhymes and sharing books with staff to toddlers being able to experiment and “have fun" with messy play activities.

Inspectors also said there is a “strong culture of safeguarding” at the preschool, highlighting staff have a “secure understanding” of signs that may indicate a child is at risk of harm or abuse.

The preschool was further praised for implementing a wide range of policies and procedures into everyday practices to support safety and well-being.

In order to further improve its rating, inspectors have encouraged the preschool to ensure all staff are “alert to younger children’s frustrations and support them to manage their emotions with appropriate boundaries” and “keep activities for younger children developmentally appropriate so that they are achievable”.

The next Ofsted rating up from good is outstanding.