Romford Recorder > News > Education

'Focus and determination': Redden Court students celebrate GCSE

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:36 PM August 12, 2021   
9 - Dillon Moran, Ben Cullen, Max Mackay

Redden Court students Dillon Moran, Ben Cullen and Max Mackay have received their GCSE grades - Credit: Redden Court School

Students at a Harold Wood school have heralded their "outstanding" GCSE results.

With exams having not been sat by students, GCSEs, AS and A-levels have been assessed by teachers.

Redden Court School student Dillon Moran said: "I am over the moon with my grades, the hard work has paid off."

1 - Abi Rawson, Caitlin Barrett, Maisey Smith, Daisy Church, Emelie Dillane, Amelie Gadsden

Abi Rawson (l), Caitlin Barrett, Maisey Smith, Daisy Church, Emelie Dillane and Amelie Gadsden (r) celebrate their success - Credit: Redden Court School

Ezekiel Wusu added: "I am ecstatic about my grades.

"A big thank you to the teachers who helped me."

6 - Lucy Jackson

Lucy Jackson proudly holds up her results - Credit: Redden Court School

Headteacher Anthony Henry congratulated Year 11 students "at the end of a long and difficult period".

2 - Emelie Dillane

Student Emelie Dillane received her GCSE results - Credit: Redden Court School

He said: "They have proven themselves to be a remarkable group of young people who have demonstrated focus, resilience and determination in achieving excellent outcomes in their GCSE results.

4 - Poppy Hartwell, Hannah Pinkney

Poppy Hartwell and Hannah Pinkney went to Redden Court to get their results - Credit: Redden Court School

Maisey Smith

Headteacher Anthony Henry praised the students for their results, including Maisey Smith (pictured). - Credit: Redden Court School

"The whole nation has faced many challenges these past months but I sympathise deeply with this group of students and their families for having to deal with the added anxieties of the unknown during such an important examination year."

5 - Holly Dobney, Libby Morris, Poppy Hartwell, Hannah Pinkney

Holly Dobney, Libby Morris, Poppy Hartwell and Hannah Pinkney smile as they hold up their results - Credit: Redden Court School

3 - Daniel Tomlinson , Ciara Corless

Daniel Tomlinson and Ciara Corless smile as they get their results - Credit: Redden Court School

10 - Ezekiel Wusu

Redden Court student Ezekiel Wusu got his GCSE results - Credit: Redden Court School

Hannah Pinkney said: "I am very pleased with my results.

"I couldn’t have done it without the help of the school."

