'Focus and determination': Redden Court students celebrate GCSE

Published: 1:36 PM August 12, 2021

Redden Court students Dillon Moran, Ben Cullen and Max Mackay have received their GCSE grades - Credit: Redden Court School

Students at a Harold Wood school have heralded their "outstanding" GCSE results.

With exams having not been sat by students, GCSEs, AS and A-levels have been assessed by teachers.

Redden Court School student Dillon Moran said: "I am over the moon with my grades, the hard work has paid off."

Abi Rawson (l), Caitlin Barrett, Maisey Smith, Daisy Church, Emelie Dillane and Amelie Gadsden (r) celebrate their success - Credit: Redden Court School

Ezekiel Wusu added: "I am ecstatic about my grades.

"A big thank you to the teachers who helped me."

Lucy Jackson proudly holds up her results - Credit: Redden Court School

Headteacher Anthony Henry congratulated Year 11 students "at the end of a long and difficult period".

Student Emelie Dillane received her GCSE results - Credit: Redden Court School

He said: "They have proven themselves to be a remarkable group of young people who have demonstrated focus, resilience and determination in achieving excellent outcomes in their GCSE results.

Poppy Hartwell and Hannah Pinkney went to Redden Court to get their results - Credit: Redden Court School

Headteacher Anthony Henry praised the students for their results, including Maisey Smith (pictured). - Credit: Redden Court School

"The whole nation has faced many challenges these past months but I sympathise deeply with this group of students and their families for having to deal with the added anxieties of the unknown during such an important examination year."

Holly Dobney, Libby Morris, Poppy Hartwell and Hannah Pinkney smile as they hold up their results - Credit: Redden Court School

Daniel Tomlinson and Ciara Corless smile as they get their results - Credit: Redden Court School

Redden Court student Ezekiel Wusu got his GCSE results - Credit: Redden Court School

Hannah Pinkney said: "I am very pleased with my results.

"I couldn’t have done it without the help of the school."

