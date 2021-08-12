Gallery
'Focus and determination': Redden Court students celebrate GCSE
- Credit: Redden Court School
Students at a Harold Wood school have heralded their "outstanding" GCSE results.
With exams having not been sat by students, GCSEs, AS and A-levels have been assessed by teachers.
Redden Court School student Dillon Moran said: "I am over the moon with my grades, the hard work has paid off."
Ezekiel Wusu added: "I am ecstatic about my grades.
"A big thank you to the teachers who helped me."
Headteacher Anthony Henry congratulated Year 11 students "at the end of a long and difficult period".
He said: "They have proven themselves to be a remarkable group of young people who have demonstrated focus, resilience and determination in achieving excellent outcomes in their GCSE results.
"The whole nation has faced many challenges these past months but I sympathise deeply with this group of students and their families for having to deal with the added anxieties of the unknown during such an important examination year."
Hannah Pinkney said: "I am very pleased with my results.
"I couldn’t have done it without the help of the school."
