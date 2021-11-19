School could be 'outstanding' at next inspection, says Ofsted

A Harold Wood school has maintained its rating of “good”, Ofsted inspectors have concluded.

After a visit to Redden Court School on Cotswold Road at the end of September, inspectors said the school was a “friendly, warm and safe” place which pupils were proud to attend.

Their report noted improvements on their previous visit in 2016 and suggested the school could be judged “outstanding” if a full section five review were to be undertaken now.

Headteacher Anthony Henry said he was “absolutely delighted” and it was “wonderful to be recognised as having made significant improvements”.

He said: “We have lots to be proud of, not least the strong community feel where we all work hard together, every day, to create a very special place that is Redden Court School."

The inspectors’ report further noted that provision for pupils with special educational needs was strong and teachers at the school were “enthusiastic subject experts”.

The report suggested widening the range of extra-curricular activities as a place for improvement.