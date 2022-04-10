Remi Newman (centre, alongside representatives of companies who sponsored the competition and donated prizes) won Electrician of the Year after competing against 10 other female trainees and tradeswomen - Credit: Lewisham College

A teenage student from New City College’s Construction & Engineering Centre in Rainham has won a London-wide Electrician of the Year competition.

16-year-old Remi Newman, who lives in Dagenham, took home the gong after going up against 10 other female trainees and tradeswomen.

Hosted by Lewisham College, the competition involved completing an industry-standard technical challenge within a time limit, with professionals on-hand to judge the results.

To top it off for Remi, not only did she win, but she was also offered an apprenticeship by the contest’s sponsors, ESG.

Remi Newman, and the other competitors, had to complete an industry-standard challenge, before their work was judged by professionals - Credit: New City College

She said: “It’s been crazy. People and companies on social media are recognising me since I won. I feel like I have proved to myself that I am good at what I do and I am capable of doing it.

“I’m obviously in a male-dominated industry and I did think I would come up against problems, but I honestly haven’t. I would recommend every girl to just go for it.”

Head of Rainham Construction and Engineering Centre, Catherine Foley, added: “I am incredibly proud of Remi.

“She is a role model for other young females aspiring to get into a male-dominated industry and her hard work and dedication has proved itself.”