16-year-old student takes top prize in London-wide Electrician of the Year competition
- Credit: Lewisham College
A teenage student from New City College’s Construction & Engineering Centre in Rainham has won a London-wide Electrician of the Year competition.
16-year-old Remi Newman, who lives in Dagenham, took home the gong after going up against 10 other female trainees and tradeswomen.
Hosted by Lewisham College, the competition involved completing an industry-standard technical challenge within a time limit, with professionals on-hand to judge the results.
To top it off for Remi, not only did she win, but she was also offered an apprenticeship by the contest’s sponsors, ESG.
She said: “It’s been crazy. People and companies on social media are recognising me since I won. I feel like I have proved to myself that I am good at what I do and I am capable of doing it.
“I’m obviously in a male-dominated industry and I did think I would come up against problems, but I honestly haven’t. I would recommend every girl to just go for it.”
Head of Rainham Construction and Engineering Centre, Catherine Foley, added: “I am incredibly proud of Remi.
Most Read
- 1 Homes under the Planner: Proposals lodged, approved or refused in Havering
- 2 BBC Question Time is coming back to Romford this month
- 3 EastEnders' star June Brown honoured in Romford mural
- 4 Bid to redevelop Romford shop into large workspace and five-bedroom home
- 5 Headteacher: Special needs academy took in too many kids 'for the money'
- 6 Jailed: Four given life sentences for murder of Daniel Laskos
- 7 Severe tube delays after person hit by train
- 8 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 9 Four top-rated brunch spots in Havering, according to Tripadvisor
- 10 Update: Target trial date set for Harold Hill man accused of police assault
“She is a role model for other young females aspiring to get into a male-dominated industry and her hard work and dedication has proved itself.”