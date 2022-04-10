News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

16-year-old student takes top prize in London-wide Electrician of the Year competition 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 11:29 AM April 10, 2022
Remi Newman won Electrician of the Year after competing against 10 other female trainees and tradeswomen

Remi Newman (centre, alongside representatives of companies who sponsored the competition and donated prizes) won Electrician of the Year after competing against 10 other female trainees and tradeswomen - Credit: Lewisham College

A teenage student from New City College’s Construction & Engineering Centre in Rainham has won a London-wide Electrician of the Year competition. 

16-year-old Remi Newman, who lives in Dagenham, took home the gong after going up against 10 other female trainees and tradeswomen.  

Hosted by Lewisham College, the competition involved completing an industry-standard technical challenge within a time limit, with professionals on-hand to judge the results. 

To top it off for Remi, not only did she win, but she was also offered an apprenticeship by the contest’s sponsors, ESG. 

Remi Newman, and the other competitors, had to complete an industry-standard challenge

Remi Newman, and the other competitors, had to complete an industry-standard challenge, before their work was judged by professionals - Credit: New City College

She said: “It’s been crazy. People and companies on social media are recognising me since I won. I feel like I have proved to myself that I am good at what I do and I am capable of doing it.  

“I’m obviously in a male-dominated industry and I did think I would come up against problems, but I honestly haven’t. I would recommend every girl to just go for it.” 

Head of Rainham Construction and Engineering Centre, Catherine Foley, added: “I am incredibly proud of Remi.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Homes under the Planner: Proposals lodged, approved or refused in Havering
  2. 2 BBC Question Time is coming back to Romford this month
  3. 3 EastEnders' star June Brown honoured in Romford mural
  1. 4 Bid to redevelop Romford shop into large workspace and five-bedroom home 
  2. 5 Headteacher: Special needs academy took in too many kids 'for the money'
  3. 6 Jailed: Four given life sentences for murder of Daniel Laskos
  4. 7 Severe tube delays after person hit by train
  5. 8 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  6. 9 Four top-rated brunch spots in Havering, according to Tripadvisor
  7. 10 Update: Target trial date set for Harold Hill man accused of police assault

“She is a role model for other young females aspiring to get into a male-dominated industry and her hard work and dedication has proved itself.” 

Rainham News
Dagenham News
Havering News

Don't Miss

Aklu Miah outside the former Romford Debenhams

Aklu Plaza suffers further delays to full store opening

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Nugs

Hornchurch couple 'elevated nostalgic favourite food’ to create Nugs

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26/01/18 of UK five pound, ten pound, twenty pound and fifty pound notes with one p

'Defrauded the nation': Bogus Romford accountant sentenced for tax fraud

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A 3D mock-up of what the development at the former Romford Ice Rink may look like

Housing News

Major 972-home development on former Romford Ice Rink approved by committee

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon