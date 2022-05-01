Moor Hall, the site of the proposed development, has been used both as a wedding venue and a home, hosting up to 40 weddings a year - Credit: Google

A Rainham wedding venue could be redeveloped into a teaching centre and homes for children with special educational needs (SEN).

Witherslack Group has applied to convert Moor Hall's main building into the learning centre, while three children’s homes would be built in place of the existing cottages, hangar and marquee, all of which would be demolished.

Of the three new homes, two would contain five bedrooms and one eight.

The development, located midway between Rainham Quarry and Kennington Park, would also feature 76 parking spaces, two of which would be disabled spots.

Moor Hall has most recently been used as both a wedding venue and a home, hosting up to 40 marriages a year.

Witherslack provides education and care for young people with a range of needs, including those with communication difficulties as well as complex learning requirements.

In its application, Witherslack details how its current nearest site is in west Oxfordshire, saying the development would enable it to respond to a growing need from local authorities.

Witherslack Group was approached for comment.

View the plans using the reference P0390.22.