Search

Advanced search

Havering pupils explore careers in aviation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 November 2019

A pupil tries out a virtual reality headset at the Stem in Aviation day. Picture: London City Airport

A pupil tries out a virtual reality headset at the Stem in Aviation day. Picture: London City Airport

London City Airport

Pupils from three Havering schools were given a taste of life in the aviation industry at a special event.

Youngsters from St Edward's Academy, Sanders School and the Royal Liberty School were among 450 pupils from schools across east London invited to the Stem in Aviation event, which was hosted at the ExCeL and organised by London City Airport.

You may also want to watch:

It aimed to show pupils how science, technology, engineering and maths - collectively known as Stem - skills can be used in the aviation industry.

Youngsters were also tasked with developing concepts for a sustainable airport lounge of the future, with the winning group bagging a trip to the Farnborough International Air Show 2020 and Westfield shopping vouchers.

The event, on Friday, November 8, was attended by deputy mayor of London for business, Rajesh Agrawal, who said: "It's fantastic to see so many young people excited about the range of careers available in aviation. They have a huge role to play in shaping the future of the industry."

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin to invest in Romford FC

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin who has now joined Romford FC (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Basketball: Injury-hit Leopards lose again

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Havering pupils explore careers in aviation

A pupil tries out a virtual reality headset at the Stem in Aviation day. Picture: London City Airport

Knives Down, Gloves Up founder from Upminster aims to get youngsters off streets and into gyms

Knives Down, Gloves Up at their Off the Streets kickoff event. Picture: Paul Kavanagh

West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists