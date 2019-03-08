Havering pupils explore careers in aviation

A pupil tries out a virtual reality headset at the Stem in Aviation day.

Pupils from three Havering schools were given a taste of life in the aviation industry at a special event.

Youngsters from St Edward's Academy, Sanders School and the Royal Liberty School were among 450 pupils from schools across east London invited to the Stem in Aviation event, which was hosted at the ExCeL and organised by London City Airport.

It aimed to show pupils how science, technology, engineering and maths - collectively known as Stem - skills can be used in the aviation industry.

Youngsters were also tasked with developing concepts for a sustainable airport lounge of the future, with the winning group bagging a trip to the Farnborough International Air Show 2020 and Westfield shopping vouchers.

The event, on Friday, November 8, was attended by deputy mayor of London for business, Rajesh Agrawal, who said: "It's fantastic to see so many young people excited about the range of careers available in aviation. They have a huge role to play in shaping the future of the industry."