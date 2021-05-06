News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lockdown artwork by Rainham schoolchildren displayed on billboard

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:25 PM May 6, 2021   
Drawings of Rainham schoolchildren go on display in Upminster

Pupils at Parsonage Farm Primary School in Rainham were invited to draw their experiences of lockdown, with the advertisement banner set to be on display until May 14. - Credit: Parsonage Farm Primary School

Pupils at a Rainham school have drawn positives from lockdown - in more ways than one. 

As part of the recovery curriculum at Parsonage Farm Primary School, staff created a competition for pupils to draw their positive experiences of lockdown to be displayed on an advertisement banner. 

Assistant headteacher Martine Hurst said this curriculum focuses on supporting emotional wellbeing, because "children cannot learn if they are not in a happy place".

Pupils from Reception to Year 6 were involved, while Roadside Media and Speedy Banners provided the advertisement banner for free.

The children's creations will be on display at the crossroads between Upminster Road - North and South - and New Road until May 14.

Headteacher Russell Abrahall said: "We are so happy to have the children back at school after the events of the past 12 months, and are really impressed with how resilient they have been regarding all the changes."

