Ardleigh Green parents say children are 'dodging traffic' after council doesn't replace patrol officer

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 April 2019

Ardleigh Green Infant and Junior School

Archant

Parents at Ardleigh Green Infants School are concerned about their children’s safety on their journey to school after being left without a crossing patrol officer since January.

Havering Council is going to install a new pedestrian crossing in time for the new school year, but parents are worried because of speeding drivers and the amount of traffic on Ardleigh Green Road - opposite where their children cross.

Julie Davie, who has a child at the school said: “It is a very busy road and a road that a lot of children use to cross to get to school has now no safe crossing.

“The crossing patrol officer informed the council he was retiring in January but they will not recruit anyone to do the job so the road is being left for the children to dodge traffic.

“Cars are always going along the road really fast, and it's just not safe for children to cross.

“They [Havering Council] have known about this for a few months, but what are they going to do about it?”

The council is looking to recruit a school crossing patrol officer until the pedestrian crossing is installed, and has urged anyone interested to get in touch.

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, said: “We understand parents' concerns. This is why we are installing a new pedestrian crossing, with work set to begin in July, and to be ready well in time for the new school year in September.

“In the meantime we are looking to recruit a school crossing patrol officer on a short-term basis as quickly as possible.

“If anyone would like to take on the role as a volunteer, please do contact the council, email trafficandparkingcontrol@havering.gov.uk

“The safety of our children on the school run is a top priority for the council.

“We were the first council in England to introduce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to protect children on the school run.

“This along with our school crossing patrol officers, pedestrian crossings and safety advice shows we are continuously working to keep our children safe on the journey to and from school.”

