New City College gets Ofsted 'good' stamp of approval

New City College has been rated good by Ofsted in its most recent report - Credit: New City College

All New City College campuses, including sites in Havering, have been praised and rated "good" after a recent inspection.

Ofsted said the students at New City College "thrive in the supportive and friendly environment" while "developing new knowledge, skills and behaviours that prepare them well for their futures".

Group principal and New City College chief executive Gerry McDonald said: "Inspectors found extensive evidence of good practice and learner satisfaction across every aspect of New City College.

"This is something we have striven for and so we are justly proud."

New City College group principal and chief executive Gerry McDonald - Credit: New City College

The college has nine campuses across London and Essex, located in Havering, Redbridge, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Epping Forest.

These include Hornchurch's Havering Sixth Form in Wingletye Lane and Havering College in Ardleigh Green Road, as well as the construction and engineering centre in New Road, Rainham.

The week-long inspection of all New City College sites, which took place between November 30 and December 3 last year, concluded that the institution was "good" across all of the education regulator's eight criteria.

New City College's Rainham campus - Credit: New City College

The report, which was published on January 31, highlighted "a purposeful learning environment" and "high expectations".

It also noted how ‘learners and apprentices value the [college's] high-quality resources and facilities".

Teachers at the college were described as "specialists in the subjects they teach", using "effective strategies" to ensure learners develop new knowledge in new and complex topics.

Havering Sixth Form - Credit: New City College

Inspectors scrutinised the entire college experience and found "very interesting extra-curricular activities".

They stated: "Learners develop good additional knowledge and skills beyond what is required in their academic or vocational studies through taking part in a broad range of additional activities."

The inspectors also found that students were well informed about progression opportunities and the next steps to take after college.

The Ofsted report is the first since New City College was formed by various mergers which took place between 2016 and 2019 - Credit: New City College

The report singled out effective provision for those with high needs, improvements across apprenticeship provision and well-trained student support teams.

The inspection is the first since various mergers took place to form New City College between 2016 and 2019.

Inspectors wrote: "Leaders are successfully achieving consistency in

the quality of education for subjects taught at multiple sites by having specific

leadership and management of subject areas across the college campuses.

"As a result, leaders and managers have secured steady improvements, which have resulted in year-on-year improvements to learners’ experiences and outcomes."

Mr McDonald added: "I am incredibly pleased that the efforts and high standards set by all our teaching and support staff have been recognised.”