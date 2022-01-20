'Pupils love coming here': Romford primary school retains 'good' rating

Oasis Academy Pinewood principal Jenni Elliott said she is 'exceptionally proud' of the school's latest Ofsted report - Credit: Oasis Academy Pinewood

A Romford primary school has retained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Oasis Academy Pinewood on Thistledene Avenue has kept hold of its good rating following a two-day inspection across November 10 and 11 last year.

This follows the education provider being graded as good back in October 2016.

The report states: “Pupils love coming here and feel safe. They like the support they receive from adults in the school.”

Ofsted found the teachers “know their pupils well and encourage them to do their best”.

It further noted leaders have planned an "exciting curriculum” and pupils are taught about "what it means to be a responsible citizen”.

Oasis Academy Pinewood principal Jenni Elliott said: “I am exceptionally proud of this report and would like to thank the pupils, staff, parents and members of the community who over the years have supported us on our continued journey to provide amazing education to the young people in our care.

“We are particularly pleased that inspectors praised the opportunities we provide and support we offer through the rich and broad curriculum.”