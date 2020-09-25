Pupils and staff at Collier Row school to receive iPad in bid to make online learning accessible to all

Every pupil and staff member at a Collier Row primary school is set to receive an iPad to help make online learning accessible to everyone.

Oasis Academy Pinewood, Thistledene Avenue, is distributing more than 250 iPads with rugged keyboard cases in an initiative designed to address inequalities that exist outside of school.

Oasis Horizons will be rolled out to all 52 schools within the academy chain over the next year, with more than 30,000 devices being delivered in total.

Adam Browne, regional director for London and south east primary academies at Oasis Community Learning, said: “Staff and students at Oasis Academy Pinewood are delighted to be part of this exciting project that provides new opportunities for every one of our young people from Reception to Year 6.”

“We are always looking for ways to continue innovating and the iPads are the next of the jigsaw, making online learning accessible to everyone, whether that is inside or outside of the academy.”

Every pupil will be taught how to make the most of their device and how to look after it.

If an iPad is reported missing, it can be locked remotely and have its location tracked.

Oasis Community Learning chief executive officer John Murphy said: “We want to take a step forward in our offer to our young people to ensure we address inequality that exists outside of the classroom, and so that everyone has the opportunities that they are entitled to.

“Oasis Horizons will provide every student access to online learning wherever they are, it will enable their families to support them with their learning.

“Familiarity with devices such as this will also prepare them for their next steps, be that further education or a fulfilling and aspirational career.”

He added: “Oasis Horizons will empower our staff to teach in new and exciting ways and to work more efficiently, reducing the time taken to do important activities like marking and freeing up that time to support their students.”

The project is a collaboration between Oasis Community Learning and Apple-authorised education specialist Sync.