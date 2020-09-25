Search

Advanced search

Pupils and staff at Collier Row school to receive iPad in bid to make online learning accessible to all

PUBLISHED: 10:37 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 25 September 2020

Every pupil and staff member at Oasis Academy Pinewood will receive an iPad as part of the Oasis Horizons project, Picture: Oasis Community Learning

Every pupil and staff member at Oasis Academy Pinewood will receive an iPad as part of the Oasis Horizons project, Picture: Oasis Community Learning

Archant

Every pupil and staff member at a Collier Row primary school is set to receive an iPad to help make online learning accessible to everyone.

Oasis Academy Pinewood, Thistledene Avenue, is distributing more than 250 iPads with rugged keyboard cases in an initiative designed to address inequalities that exist outside of school.

Oasis Horizons will be rolled out to all 52 schools within the academy chain over the next year, with more than 30,000 devices being delivered in  total.

Adam Browne, regional director for London and south east primary academies at  Oasis Community Learning, said: “Staff and students at Oasis Academy Pinewood are delighted to be part of this exciting project that provides new opportunities for every  one of our young people from Reception to Year 6.”

“We are always looking for ways to continue innovating and the iPads are the next   of the jigsaw, making online learning accessible to  everyone, whether that is  inside or outside of the academy.”

You may also want to watch:

Every pupil will be taught how to make the most of their device and how to look after it.

If an iPad is reported missing, it can be locked remotely and have its location tracked.

Oasis Community Learning chief executive officer John Murphy said: “We want to take a step forward in our offer to our young people to ensure we address inequality that exists outside of the classroom, and so that everyone has the opportunities that they are entitled to.

“Oasis Horizons will provide every student access to online learning wherever they are, it will enable their families to support them with their learning.

“Familiarity with devices such as this will also prepare them for their next steps, be that further education or a fulfilling and aspirational career.”

He added: “Oasis Horizons will empower our staff to  teach in new and exciting  ways and to work more efficiently, reducing the time taken to do important activities like marking and freeing up that time to support their students.”

The project is a collaboration between Oasis Community Learning and Apple-authorised education specialist Sync.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Mead insists they’re going about their business quietly this season

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Essex coach McGrath believes Sam Cook has room to grow

Essex's Sam Cook in action during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

At least seven Havering schools confirm Covid-19 cases as care homes outbreaks begin

A school pupil wearing a face mask. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Pupils and staff at Collier Row school to receive iPad in bid to make online learning accessible to all

Every pupil and staff member at Oasis Academy Pinewood will receive an iPad as part of the Oasis Horizons project, Picture: Oasis Community Learning

East Area police officers charged with assault

The Met made a referral to the IOPC after a complaint from someone who was injured during an incident with police in Romford in January. Picture: Ken Mears