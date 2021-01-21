News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New City College celebrates successful virtual open day

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Published: 10:00 AM January 21, 2021   
Canary Wharf College 2019

The next open events are on February 9, 10 and 11 and March 20. - Credit: www.davidcotsworth.com

The New City College virtual open day held on Saturday, January 16 attracted 10,000 visits to the website.

Although students and parents were not able to go to the campuses in Havering, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Epping Forest and Hackney, there were 1,400 registered attendees to the subject sessions which were held online.

Visitors signed in to watch and listen to presentations by teachers on Microsoft Teams and to ask questions about the college and the courses on a live Chatify platform.

There was also a chance to get advice on supported learning, careers, university progression and financial support.

People who missed sessions or did not register on the day can still request to view subject presentations by emailing marketing@ncclondon.ac.uk

The next open events are on February 9, 10 and 11 and March 20. For more information see https://nccopenevents.co.uk/

Havering News
Redbridge News
Tower Hamlets News

