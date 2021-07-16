News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

College students experience virtual flight to Mexico

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:40 PM July 16, 2021   
New City College

New City College's Havering Sixth Form students travelled virtually to Mexico. - Credit: New City College

Students from a sixth form college in Hornchurch experienced travelling to Mexico virtually through a replica flight.  

New City College's Havering Sixth Form travel and tourism subject lead, Kelly Griffin and teacher Lisa Barwick, organised the experience for foundation and special educational needs and disablities (SEND) students.

As part of their BTEC unit assessment, the sixth formers went through a mock departure lounge area, passport control, security and immigration process before “boarding” the Virgin Atlantic flight to Cancun.  

The iFly – a life-sized replica aeroplane- allowed the students to go through flight safety demonstrations and experience how to follow emergency lightening through simulated smoke released in the aircraft.  

Students were offered refreshments and goods from the cabin crew trolley while watching a Virgin Atlantic demo video and film about things to do in Cancun.  

You may also want to watch:

At the 'arrivals lounge' they were greeted with Mexican mariachi music and took part in a quiz about the country.  

Lisa said: “All the travel and tourism students enjoyed taking part in this community experience and were assessed for their BTEC event unit. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'We've got nowhere to go': Bereaved Harold Hill family faces eviction
  2. 2 Police give all clear following Harold Wood bomb scare
  3. 3 YMCA prepares to move residents into new Romford accommodation
  1. 4 Harold Hill family celebrates son's legacy with football match
  2. 5 Romford man charged with attempted murder
  3. 6 Man admits causing Harold Wood crash deaths by dangerous driving
  4. 7 Investigation launched into councillor's comments about mosque
  5. 8 Romford MP stands by controversial tweet to footballer
  6. 9 Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site
  7. 10 Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin

“The SEND students arrived for their trip with homemade passports and fact sheets on Mexico and really got into the spirit of the experience.” 

Education News
Havering News
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gourmet 4 at The Brewery in Romford is located in-between Sleep.8 and TGI Fridays.

'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Kem Cetinay arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
IECC Eid celebration

Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

person
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon