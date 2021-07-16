College students experience virtual flight to Mexico

Published: 3:40 PM July 16, 2021

New City College's Havering Sixth Form students travelled virtually to Mexico. - Credit: New City College

Students from a sixth form college in Hornchurch experienced travelling to Mexico virtually through a replica flight.

New City College's Havering Sixth Form travel and tourism subject lead, Kelly Griffin and teacher Lisa Barwick, organised the experience for foundation and special educational needs and disablities (SEND) students.

As part of their BTEC unit assessment, the sixth formers went through a mock departure lounge area, passport control, security and immigration process before “boarding” the Virgin Atlantic flight to Cancun.

The iFly – a life-sized replica aeroplane- allowed the students to go through flight safety demonstrations and experience how to follow emergency lightening through simulated smoke released in the aircraft.

Students were offered refreshments and goods from the cabin crew trolley while watching a Virgin Atlantic demo video and film about things to do in Cancun.

At the 'arrivals lounge' they were greeted with Mexican mariachi music and took part in a quiz about the country.

Lisa said: “All the travel and tourism students enjoyed taking part in this community experience and were assessed for their BTEC event unit.

“The SEND students arrived for their trip with homemade passports and fact sheets on Mexico and really got into the spirit of the experience.”