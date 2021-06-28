News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering college celebrates eco-agenda by holding first green day

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:17 PM June 28, 2021   
New City College's Ardleigh Green campus held its first green day on June 15. 

New City College's Ardleigh Green campus held its first green day on June 15.

A college that has campuses in Ardleigh Green and Rainham held its first “green day” in celebration of a sustainable agenda.  

The event was held across all of New City College’s (NCC) campuses on June 15 in celebration of its green strategy that priorities an environmentally-friendly agenda.  

Throughout the day, students and staff took part in live talks, sustainability surveys, carbon footprint quizzes, and participated in playing “green games” to learn how to grow herbs and vegetables.  

As part of the informative activities, a litter picking team was formed, guest speakers hosted seminars and the option to choose vegetarian and vegan options for lunch was made available. 

The college’s senior management team has pledged to reduce printing, install energy-efficient heating and lighting systems and develop courses to promote environmentally sustainable behaviours in the fields of construction and engineering.  

Project coordinator Ioanna Kokkinopliti said: “Everyone seemed to really enjoy our first NCC Green Day and many took the chance to participate in the activities at our different campuses.  

“This marks the start of our new green way of thinking."

Students and staff took part in informative activities throughout the green day. 

Students and staff took part in informative activities throughout the green day.


