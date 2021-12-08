News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pupils at Havering sixth form learn about violence against women

Daniel Gayne

Published: 8:50 PM December 8, 2021
Charities and organisations working in the field had stalls where pupils could learn more about threats to women's safety.

Charities and organisations working in the field had stalls where pupils could learn more about threats to women's safety. - Credit: NCC Havering

Sixth form pupils at New City College Havering learned about threats to women’s safety at an event to recognise International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. 

More than 800 pupils attended the event, where they found out about violence toward women, sexual harassment, female genital mutilation (FGM) and consent. 

Talks were delivered by representatives from Survivors Together, the St Giles Trust, Forward, and Survivors of FGM and Domestic Violence, while other groups such as Havering’s Women’s Aid, Go Girls and Student Services from the college ran stalls. 

BTEC student Lydia Storey, 18, told the Recorder she learned a lot about FGM and that the event opened up conversations on the topic of violence against women. 

She said: “I spoke to hundreds, it felt like, of students and we had conversations about the recent murders of the women who have been attacked, how safe women feel around college or out and about. 

“It was really interesting to know how the girls and women viewed the topic at the moment.” 

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women was Thursday, November 25. 

