Havering college to launch new £15 million Rainham centre

Published: 4:34 PM September 27, 2021

A college in Havering is set to launch its new £15 million Rainham centre at an invitation-only event.

A plaque will be unveiled at New City College’s (NCC) construction and engineering centre on Thursday, September 30.

Invitees will also enjoy a VIP tour of the new facilities.

NCC says there will be industry leaders, local MPs and dignitaries at the event, who will hear from NCC group principal and chief executive Gerry McDonald.

The new centre was funded by NCC and the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Hundreds of construction industry students will be trained using the centre.

According to the college, the centre is a "significant enhancement" for training students for “highly-skilled jobs needed for a major period of regional development in Havering, east London and Thames Gateway area”.

Employers, business leaders and training providers who wish to take part in the launch can contact NCC deputy group director Steve Lee at steve.lee@ncclondon.ac.uk.








