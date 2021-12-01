News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford pupil wins national competition by setting the best table

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:00 AM December 1, 2021
NCC competition winners with their lecturer

WorldSkills gold winner, Matas Gestautas, lecturer Tony Pecoraro and bronze winner, Bradley Jack. - Credit: NCC

A Romford student was served gold in a national catering competition which saw him set the best table. 

New City College’s (NCC) hospitality and catering pupil Matas Gestautas, 17, won the WorldSkills UK competition for Restaurant Service Foundation Skills.  

In third place, securing bronze, was his classmate Bradley Jack, 17, from Barking.  

The competition aims to provide young people who aspire to work in the hospitality industry the opportunity to showcase their talent. 

Matas with his award-winning table

Matas proudly shows off his award-winning table. - Credit: NCC

Under the watchful eye of judges online, students from across the UK had to set a “table for two” for Armistice Day afternoon tea and decorate a centrepiece.  

Matas, who already works at a restaurant in central London, said: “The competition helps you not just for the winning, but also as an opportunity to improve and show your skills off.

"Plus, it is something to add to your CV.”  

He added: “It’s a weird feeling. I have never won any type of competition, so winning gold feels amazing.”   

Bradley Jack

Bradley Jack stands behind his bronze winning table. - Credit: NCC

NCC’s hospitality and catering lecturer, Tony Pecoraro, said: “The students displayed the skills, knowledge, passion and self-confidence of experienced chefs. I am very proud of their achievements.” 



