‘Roaring success’: Hornchurch sixth form celebrates Black History Month

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:52 AM November 1, 2021
Updated: 11:59 AM November 1, 2021
Black History Month

NCC Sixth Form students enjoyed the annual Black History Month celebration. - Credit: New City College

Students and staff at a sixth form in Hornchurch have celebrated Black History Month.  

At the end of last week, New City College (NCC) Sixth Form hosted an event to commemorate Black History Month, which ran throughout October.

The annual celebration acknowledges the achievements and impact African and Caribbean people have made and continue to contribute to in Britain.  

Greater attention has been brought to the event following the Windrush generation scandal, which broke in 2018, and the Black Lives Matter movement which began in 2013.  

Black History event

The educational event focused on how people make history in different ways and highlighted the contributions and achievements of black people throughout history. - Credit: New City College

During the day NCC brought Caribbean food stalls, music, poetry, quizzes and dancing to the campus and students participated in an open mic session.  

The event focused on how history is made and highlighted the contributions and achievements of black people throughout history.  

Senior safeguarding and enrichment manager at NCC Havering Sixth Form, Emma Wood, said the students “really enjoyed” the “fun and inclusive atmosphere”.  

She added that the day was a “roaring success".

