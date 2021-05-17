Sensory room in Harold Hill school gets new mural

Published: 4:33 PM May 17, 2021

The mural wall in the sensory room at Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory school in Harold Hill was created by Romford Designers Brennan & Burch. - Credit: Brennan & Burch

An artist has created a new mural for a Harold Hill primary school's sensory room.

Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory School commissioned the new addition to be completed by Lisa Brennan - one half of Romford-based designer duo Brennan and Burch.

A sensory room is a specific space designed to stimulate senses through the presence of different stimuli.

It is intended to help individuals engage, develop and regulate their sensory responses.

Artist Lisa Brennan was delighted to create a mural at the school where her two sons attend. - Credit: Brennan & Burch

Vice principal at the school, Mark Fogarty, said: "We are in a socially deprived area of Havering but have a history of high academic progress, strong community involvement and dedication to supporting all children inclusively.

"We are always looking at ways to improve the environment for the children in our school, and recognised that some children needed a safe, calming but stimulating place to go when the need arises.

"A place where they would feel secure but stimulated by sensory provisions, visual, textural, aural, etcetera ."

He said the decision to commission Lisa was an easy one; she has two sons at the school and Mr Fogarty said they were "very impressed" with her portfolio, as well as her work on display near Romford station.

The designer said: "It was a great opportunity to show my freehand skills and I enjoyed every moment of it.

"It is the first one I have done. I am chuffed that I have managed to add another string to my bow!

"My two boys are at the school so it was a pleasure to do this work and for my boys to understand a bit more about the work I do.

The school decided to commission the mural as part of its commitment to improving the environment for pupils. - Credit: Brennan & Burch

"My children are thriving at the school and come home happy as they enjoy the supportive environment and the lovely staff."

Partly inspired by wallpaper designed by Lisa and Brennan and Burch co-founder Majida Burch, Lisa found the trees were the most challenging - but her favourite - aspect to create.

Most recently rated Good by Ofsted, Mr Fogarty believes this mural is a "crucial addition" to the provision offered by the school.