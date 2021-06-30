Multimillion-pound extension unveiled at Romford secondary school

Published: 6:53 PM June 30, 2021

MP Andrew Rosindell and Councillor Robert Benham unveiling a new £6.3m extension to the Marshalls Park Academy in Romford. - Credit: Andrew Rosindell

A multimillion-pound extension has been unveiled at a Romford school as part of a council programme to improve local education provision.

The £6.3 million revamp - part of a £23m investment in schools borough-wide - has seen 16 new classrooms built at Marshalls Park Academy.

Constituency MP Andrew Rosindell and Havering Council's cabinet member for education, children and families, Cllr Robert Benham, were on hand to cut the ribbon yesterday (June 29).

Marshalls Park alumni Mr Rosindell spoke glowingly of the revamp, and said the two-storey extension will offer pupils the "best possible facilities".

"After the year that students across Romford have had, it is absolutely right that we ensure we are investing in their future," he added.

The extension - built by Barnes Construction, which began work in September 2019 - also comprises a dance studio and changing facilities.

Its completion has been welcomed by school headteacher Neil Frost: "We are thrilled to see this programme come to fruition; the building will provide modern facilities for the students that are coming to Marshalls Park.

"We would like to thank Havering Council for their support and investment in the project, and to Barnes Construction and Jacobs, the architects, for making the project a reality, especially given the challenges of the pandemic.”

Another feature of this extension - designed by KLH Architects - is the time capsule buried during construction.

Full of modern-day items that offer an insight into early-2020 life, the capsule was buried in February last year by Harry Harding and Lilly Hadrava, then head boy and head girl at Marshalls Park.

Future generations can find the capsule under the ground floor corridor.

Cllr Benham reflected positively on the extension, deeming its completion "good news for the borough".

"The new amenities at Marshalls Park are part of a programme of works by Havering Council to improve facilities for this and future generations and complements the borough’s regeneration work and our growing population."

Redden Court School has also benefitted from this £23m investment, with a £5.7million expansion unveiled at the Harold Wood school last year.







