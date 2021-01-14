More New City College students going to university despite pandemic
- Credit: New City College
UCAS applications, acceptances and placements for students at prestigious Russell Group universities all increased in 2020 at New City College.
Despite the pandemic causing uncertainty for young people, a huge number of students have worked hard to secure fantastic futures. A total of 1,677 applications to university were made across the college’s six campuses, and of those, 89per cent were placed on degree level courses.
There was a huge rise of 43pc from 2019 to 2020 of students gaining places on a course at a Russell Group university – one of the top 24 universities in the UK.
The number of students accepted by universities went up from 1,367 in 2019 to 1,486 in 2020, a rise of 119.
At Tower Hamlets campus in Poplar there was a 19pc increase in the number of students placed by UCAS this year with 91pc of those applying gaining a place.
And at Havering Sixth Form in Hornchurch, a total of 655 students – 92pc of those who had applied - progressed onto university degrees.
Four of the New City College campuses – Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Havering Sixth Form and Havering Ardleigh Green - had increases in the progression of students to university, compared to 2019.
Paula Dempsey, New City College HE and careers co-ordinator at Tower Hamlets, said: “Despite the current situation, the opportunity to study at university and further improve their skills and knowledge, is an attractive prospect for many students. Higher education is a chance for them to achieve their ambitions and build their confidence.
"This year we have seen an increase in students opting to pursue degree study closer to home. The introduction of the NHS bursary was welcomed and this enabled a higher number of students to undertake degrees in midwifery, nursing and many allied health professions."
Ahad Sheikh, a former student at Havering Sixth Form, who went on to achieve a BSc in architecture from Cardiff University, said: “Going to university was the best decision I made. It gave me independence and the qualifications I needed to secure my future as an architect. I would advise all young people that if they have the opportunity to study for a degree – take it!"