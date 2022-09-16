News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Strikes at Harold Hill school: More dates announced as new law allows use of agency staff

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:39 PM September 16, 2022
Updated: 2:04 PM September 16, 2022
John Delaney

NEU members at Drapers' Pyrgo Priory School have been striking over a restructure the union says will cut their hours and pay - Credit: John Delaney

More teacher strikes are planned at a Harold Hill school amid fury at the use of agency staff to fill roles. 

Members of the National Teachers Union (NEU) at Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory School have been striking for several months over a restructure which the union claims cuts hours and wages. 

The chief executive of the Drapers Multi-academy Trust (MAT), Bushra Nasir, however said the restructure implemented in September has "enabled the school to make some savings but more importantly it provides excellent support for all pupils".    

The former headteacher of Plashet School Bushra Nasir

Bushra Nasir, chief executive of Drapers Multi-Academy Trust - Credit: Ken Mears

The NEU has now announced a series of new strike dates - September 27 to 29, and October 4 to 6, 11 to 13, and 18 to 20 - and condemned the school’s use of agencies to fill roles. 

However, a new law passed by the government this summer means businesses can legally hire agency staff to plug gaps left by strikes, in a move widely decried by unions. 

John Delaney, NEU district and branch secretary, said the school’s decision “only aggravates the dispute".   

“The school is paying teachers to work as support staff which seems an extravagant waste of money,” he said. 

Mr Delaney said the NEU had contacted its agency members requesting they do not accept work at the school until the dispute has been resolved. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hornchurch venue's licence suspended for eight weeks following 'extremely serious violence'
  2. 2 Romford man charged following fatal crash in Essex
  3. 3 Bin collections among Havering services changed due to late Queen’s funeral
  1. 4 Hornchurch school graded ‘good’ overall by Ofsted as headteacher 'looks forward to improving even further'
  2. 5 Man stabbed in Rainham amid reports of gunshots
  3. 6 Calls for more enforcement against pigeon-feeding due to ‘plight’ in Romford
  4. 7 'Investigate Havering election fraud case properly or I'll file complaint'
  5. 8 Driver jailed after killing motorcyclist in crash while attempting overtake
  6. 9 Raiders ready for National League challenges says Easton
  7. 10 'Looked like Shakespeare to me’: Havering councillor apologises over legal document confusion

Ms Nasir did not comment directly on the school’s use of agency staff.

She did however point to the 31 school days that will have been affected by the end of the proposed strikes, adding: “Our top priority must always be the welfare of our children."  

Strike action

Staff on the picket line outside the school at a previous strike in June - Credit: John Delaney

Another point of contention for the NEU has been the school’s decision not to return to the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) to flesh out a resolution. 

“Drapers’ MAT claim they have no choice about making cuts to hours and pay grades and yet they are spending more money trying to break the strike,” he said.   

“They should resume talks and find a way to come to an agreement with their own long serving support staff community.” 

Ms Nasir described additional talks with ACAS as “superfluous”, after having an offer in July rejected by the NEU. 

However, she added: “This does not mean we are not willing to engage in such discussions.  

“The school has made many changes and concessions as part of the support staff restructure/consultation process."

She went on to claim: “The NEU has offered little in terms of compromise and seem intent on causing maximum disruption to the educational service and reputations of all concerned.” 

Harold Hill News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the rema

Romford event to go ahead with scaled-back schedule

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Queen visited Queen's Theatre in 2003 with the Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II: A look back at Her Majesty’s maiden tour of Havering

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The pair were taken to hospital after being involved in a collision on Brentwood Road on September 11

Metropolitan Police | Updated

Couple injured after crash with car that 'failed to stop for police'

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon