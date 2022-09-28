The team from Montessori Minds at the Nursing World Awards ceremony in London, on September 24 - Credit: Hannah Mills

An ‘outstanding’-rated Romford nursery nominated for two national awards said it was “delighted” to have been shortlisted, despite winning neither category.

Montessori Minds, which got permission earlier this year to extend its Eastern Road site, made the finals of the Nursery World Awards in two separate categories.

The awards, held this year at the Brewery in central London's Chiswell Street on September 24, “shines a light on best practice and helps to raise the profile of the sector”.

Megan Williams, a member of staff at Montessori Minds, was nominated for nursery practitioner of the year, while the provider as a whole received a high commendation after being shortlisted in the health and wellbeing category.

For the latter nomination, the awards noted how the nursery maintains "a great focus on health and wellbeing for children and practitioners in the wake of the pandemic".

The nursery as a whole was up for the health and wellbeing award, while Megan Williams was nominated for nursery practitioner of the year - Credit: Hannah Mills

Leonie Butler, the nursery manager, said: “We were delighted to have been shortlisted as finalists for two categories this year.

“It was a tremendous achievement as there were an astounding number of entries across the country.

“We were thrilled to have received a high commendation for the health and wellbeing category and extremely proud of Megan to be shortlisted as a finalist.

“Well done to our amazing team.”