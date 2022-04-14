Montessori Minds said the extension would allow it to increase its number of children from 34 to 71 - Credit: Montessori Minds

An 'outstanding'-rated Romford nursery is hoping it can increase its capacity with a building extension.

Montessori Minds, a nursery for children between three months and five years old, has applied to Havering Council to add a two-storey rear extension to its Eastern Road home and convert an adjacent building into a day nursery.

Doing so would enable it to increase its intake from 34 to 71, Montessori said, as well as add an additional nine staff members.

The current site of Montessori Minds in Romford

Leonie Butler, the manager and owner of Montessori, said if approved, it would mean the nursery can “really advance our site for the children”.

She said: “There is a huge need for nurseries, specifically in Romford town.

“We receive such a huge number of enquiries each day.”

Montessori Minds said the extension would help ease the pressure on nursery places in Romford

A previous application requesting the same additions was refused on the grounds it would have been “intrusive and unneighbourly”.

Leonie said the new submission took the points raised on board, and she is optimistic she will soon be able to welcome more young children to the nursery.

View the application using P0547.22.