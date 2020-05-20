Support group from Waltham Abbey replaces charity money stolen from Romford’s Mercury Mall

Left to right: Shane Yerrell from the Waltham Abbey support group, Michelle Nicholls from Saint Francis Hospice, Mark Halls from First Step with three more from the Waltham Abbey group. Picture: Spencer Hawken Spencer Hawken

After a charity coin spinner was stolen from Romford’s Mercury Mall, a Waltham Abbey support group has stepped in to replace the stolen money.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

The Mercury Mall launched an appeal on Sunday, May 17 releasing CCTV pictures in a bid to identity two men who had managed to unlock the coin spinner and take it away in a matter of seconds.

The spinner, which had no more than £100 inside, was collecting money for Havering charities Saint Francis Hospice and First Step.

Waltham Abbey Support Each Other With Coronavirus Worries stepped in to help after reading about the theft on the Romford Recorder website.

You may also want to watch:

Shane Yerrell, its founder, said: “After reading the story about the coin spinner that was stolen at the Mercury Mall in Romford we instantly wanted to help.

“We all spoke about it on our group chat and reached out to The Mercury Mall and both charities, Saint Francis and First Step, the following day.

“Although we originally set up the group for the people of Waltham Abbey we would like to stand together and support other communities and groups in Essex who are going through difficult times.”

The group, set up in March, has been providing support to vulnerable people, putting together around 200 food hampers and delivering them.

Mercury Mall says 70 people have come forward identifying the same man from the CCTV footage since Sunday.