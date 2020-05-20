Search

Advanced search

Support group from Waltham Abbey replaces charity money stolen from Romford’s Mercury Mall

PUBLISHED: 16:57 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 20 May 2020

Left to right: Shane Yerrell from the Waltham Abbey support group, Michelle Nicholls from Saint Francis Hospice, Mark Halls from First Step with three more from the Waltham Abbey group. Picture: Spencer Hawken

Left to right: Shane Yerrell from the Waltham Abbey support group, Michelle Nicholls from Saint Francis Hospice, Mark Halls from First Step with three more from the Waltham Abbey group. Picture: Spencer Hawken

Spencer Hawken

After a charity coin spinner was stolen from Romford’s Mercury Mall, a Waltham Abbey support group has stepped in to replace the stolen money.

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Metropolitan PoliceMetropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

The Mercury Mall launched an appeal on Sunday, May 17 releasing CCTV pictures in a bid to identity two men who had managed to unlock the coin spinner and take it away in a matter of seconds.

The spinner, which had no more than £100 inside, was collecting money for Havering charities Saint Francis Hospice and First Step.

Waltham Abbey Support Each Other With Coronavirus Worries stepped in to help after reading about the theft on the Romford Recorder website.

You may also want to watch:

Shane Yerrell, its founder, said: “After reading the story about the coin spinner that was stolen at the Mercury Mall in Romford we instantly wanted to help.

“We all spoke about it on our group chat and reached out to The Mercury Mall and both charities, Saint Francis and First Step, the following day.

“Although we originally set up the group for the people of Waltham Abbey we would like to stand together and support other communities and groups in Essex who are going through difficult times.”

The group, set up in March, has been providing support to vulnerable people, putting together around 200 food hampers and delivering them.

Mercury Mall says 70 people have come forward identifying the same man from the CCTV footage since Sunday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Coronavirus: Romford woman thanks NHS with fitness fundraiser after Covid-19 ordeal

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Fire brigade investigating cause of Rush Green fire which damaged garage and motorbikes

Smoke seen billowing from a fire in Rush Green Road on Monday (May 18). Picture: Sarah O'Shea

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Most Read

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Coronavirus: Romford woman thanks NHS with fitness fundraiser after Covid-19 ordeal

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Fire brigade investigating cause of Rush Green fire which damaged garage and motorbikes

Smoke seen billowing from a fire in Rush Green Road on Monday (May 18). Picture: Sarah O'Shea

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus: Qatar promise ‘affordable’ 2022 World Cup

A general view of the Al Wakrah Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Coronavirus: Clubs ‘assume WSL season is over’

Arsenal women's club captain Jordan Nobbs and captain Kim Little celebrate with the trophy after the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Coronavirus: ‘Good old football with fans’ back soon says Ceferin

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Harold Wood collecting for Alternative Cricket Tea

Harold Wood Cricket Club are collecting items for Harold Hill Foodbank as part of Essex's Alternative Cricket Tea

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket
Drive 24