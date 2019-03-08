Mayor of London backs teaching of LGBTQ+ lessons in Havering primary and secondary schools

The Mayor of London, is writing to every headteacher to give his full support to LGBTQ+-inclusive relationships education in schools.

Sadiq Khan said he is reiterating his backing for the teaching of healthy relationships of all kinds and warns that intolerance and discrimination have no place in London, following the spread of misinformation about the lessons and protests in other parts of the country.

Mr Khan has previously spoken out in support of LGBTQ+-inclusive relationships education in both primary and secondary schools, and wrote to the Education Secretary in August to back the lessons.

In his letter, the mayor emphasises the need for children to feel safe and included while learning.

He highlights the importance of this given research showing young LGBTQ+ people are more likely to experience mental health issues, self-harm and homelessness.

In addition, the letter references recent rises in homophobic attacks, showing that it remains as important as ever that young people learn to respect healthy relationships of all shapes and sizes.

"Our schools must be places where all children feel safe and included, regardless of their gender identity and sexual orientation or that of their families," he said in the letter.

"Young people should be able to learn about healthy relationships of all kinds, and that includes LGBTQ+ relationships.

"I am proud to be mayor of a city that embraces differences and celebrates diversity.

"Bigotry, intolerance and discrimination have no place in London.

"This is why you have my total and full support as you equip students to make safe and informed decisions, show that LGBTQ+ relationships are part of everyday life, and ensure that all young Londoners can feel proud of who they are."

The mayor also congratulates schools on the fantastic job they have being doing despite the government's cuts, and calls on them to continue to work together in the fight to tackle violent crime and hate crime as well as breaking down gender stereotypes to help young Londoners reach their full potential.