Search

Advanced search

Mayor of London backs teaching of LGBTQ+ lessons in Havering primary and secondary schools

PUBLISHED: 11:59 12 September 2019

The mayor is backing healthy relationship education in schools. Picture: Ian West

The mayor is backing healthy relationship education in schools. Picture: Ian West

PA Wire/PA Images

The Mayor of London, is writing to every headteacher to give his full support to LGBTQ+-inclusive relationships education in schools.

Sadiq Khan said he is reiterating his backing for the teaching of healthy relationships of all kinds and warns that intolerance and discrimination have no place in London, following the spread of misinformation about the lessons and protests in other parts of the country.

Mr Khan has previously spoken out in support of LGBTQ+-inclusive relationships education in both primary and secondary schools, and wrote to the Education Secretary in August to back the lessons.

In his letter, the mayor emphasises the need for children to feel safe and included while learning.

He highlights the importance of this given research showing young LGBTQ+ people are more likely to experience mental health issues, self-harm and homelessness.

In addition, the letter references recent rises in homophobic attacks, showing that it remains as important as ever that young people learn to respect healthy relationships of all shapes and sizes.

You may also want to watch:

"Our schools must be places where all children feel safe and included, regardless of their gender identity and sexual orientation or that of their families," he said in the letter.

"Young people should be able to learn about healthy relationships of all kinds, and that includes LGBTQ+ relationships.

"I am proud to be mayor of a city that embraces differences and celebrates diversity.

"Bigotry, intolerance and discrimination have no place in London.

"This is why you have my total and full support as you equip students to make safe and informed decisions, show that LGBTQ+ relationships are part of everyday life, and ensure that all young Londoners can feel proud of who they are."

The mayor also congratulates schools on the fantastic job they have being doing despite the government's cuts, and calls on them to continue to work together in the fight to tackle violent crime and hate crime as well as breaking down gender stereotypes to help young Londoners reach their full potential.

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson delighted with progress

Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

New football players welcome for ‘Ladies Day’ in Romford

Romford play football hosting a Ladies Day (Pic: Essex FA)

Leopards snap up forward Abdul

Essex & Herts Leopards have signed forward Hafeez Abdul. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

Cricket: Shenfield’s Rider to lead England Over-50 at World Cup

Shenfield's Peter Rider (front row, centre) in a warm-up match for England Over-50s against Wales

Havering’s enforcement on criminal landlords sees more than £400,000 in penalty notices fines

Havering Councils private landlord licensing team is continuing to focus on landlords that operate inadequate living conditions in Homes in Multiple Occupations (HMOs). Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists