GCSE Results 2021: Romford school ‘incredibly proud’ of pupils results
- Credit: Marshalls Park Academy
A school in Romford has shared the GCSE results of two of its students who have achieved the highest grades and progress.
GCSE results were collected between 8.30am to 10am today at the Marshalls Park Academy.
Pupil Ugene Karkauskaite achieved the highest grades with nine level 9’s (A*’s) and one level 8, which is equivalent to a lower A* or high A grade.
Achieving highest progress, Dylan Khaled, was awarded three level 9s (A*’s), six level 8’s (lower A* or high A grade), and a level two distinction*, which is equivalent to a GCSE grade A*.
Headteacher Neil Frost spoke of the students achievements.
He said: “We are incredibly proud of Marshalls Park students and their results this year; the students have been through the most unsettling 18 months that most of us can remember, and they have demonstrated real resilience and determination to succeed.
“We would like to thank them, their teachers and their parents for all their efforts over the last five years, and wish them well in their progression to sixth forms and colleges.”
