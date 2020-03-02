Marshalls Park Academy awarded 'Good' by Ofsted

For the first time since 2008, Marshalls Park Academy has been judged 'Good' by Ofsted.

After academising in 2017 and partnering with South West Essex Community Education Multi Academy Trust (MAT), the school has received much needed funding.

Headteacher Neil Frost, who has been at the school for four years said: "It came about because we went through process of finding the best academy partner to work with, so by joining the South West Essex Trust, we decided our own destiny.

"They were very like-minded and believed the same in school ethos and with a strong understanding of our demographic."

Since receiving the funding almost every part of the school has seen improvement and investment.

Twenty standard classrooms have been refurbished, as well as the science lab and the sports hall.

The reception and canteen areas have also seen a renovation of reception areas and a special canopy for students to have their lunch has been built.

When Mr Frost first joined the school, he noticed gaps in staffing as being one of the main issues, with the school continually being rated 'Requires Improvement' by Ofsted.

Since relentless strategies by staff to improve academic focus coupled with funding, the school now has an influx of staff joining, as it undergoes expansion in order to accept more students through a project with the council, which has seen an improvement in its student to staff ratio.

Mr Frost added: "We also know that our demographic is changing and we need to be able to accommodate that. We want to provide a good education for everyone at the school."

"It's been about a process of a four-year journey, there was a need for a fresh start for the school and the most significant issue was gaps in staffing and the effect that had on learning."

"I think students are really proud of how far the school has come so far, it's a real incentive and a real boost, they're very positive, happy and smiling - when so many schools around are good and you're not, it can be difficult, so this is really good news."

The school prides itself on having a broad and balanced curriculum, which it believes "serves students best long term and allows them to be ready for their future lives."