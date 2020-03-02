Search

Advanced search

Marshalls Park Academy awarded 'Good' by Ofsted

PUBLISHED: 12:16 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 02 March 2020

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

Google

For the first time since 2008, Marshalls Park Academy has been judged 'Good' by Ofsted.

A year 10 English class. Picture: Marshalls Park AcademyA year 10 English class. Picture: Marshalls Park Academy

After academising in 2017 and partnering with South West Essex Community Education Multi Academy Trust (MAT), the school has received much needed funding.

Headteacher Neil Frost, who has been at the school for four years said: "It came about because we went through process of finding the best academy partner to work with, so by joining the South West Essex Trust, we decided our own destiny.

"They were very like-minded and believed the same in school ethos and with a strong understanding of our demographic."

Since receiving the funding almost every part of the school has seen improvement and investment.

Twenty standard classrooms have been refurbished, as well as the science lab and the sports hall.

You may also want to watch:

The reception and canteen areas have also seen a renovation of reception areas and a special canopy for students to have their lunch has been built.

When Mr Frost first joined the school, he noticed gaps in staffing as being one of the main issues, with the school continually being rated 'Requires Improvement' by Ofsted.

Since relentless strategies by staff to improve academic focus coupled with funding, the school now has an influx of staff joining, as it undergoes expansion in order to accept more students through a project with the council, which has seen an improvement in its student to staff ratio.

Mr Frost added: "We also know that our demographic is changing and we need to be able to accommodate that. We want to provide a good education for everyone at the school."

"It's been about a process of a four-year journey, there was a need for a fresh start for the school and the most significant issue was gaps in staffing and the effect that had on learning."

"I think students are really proud of how far the school has come so far, it's a real incentive and a real boost, they're very positive, happy and smiling - when so many schools around are good and you're not, it can be difficult, so this is really good news."

The school prides itself on having a broad and balanced curriculum, which it believes "serves students best long term and allows them to be ready for their future lives."

Most Read

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

‘I’m going to build a legacy’: Jodie Chesney’s dad determined to celebrate daughter’s life on anniversary of Harold Hill murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

East London and Essex raids: 17 arrests, 25 stolen BMWs, Jaguars and Range Rovers and £180,000 seized

The National Crime Agency break open locked doors and hinges with chain saws. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

Eileen Moria Haskell. Picture: Met Police

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

‘I’m going to build a legacy’: Jodie Chesney’s dad determined to celebrate daughter’s life on anniversary of Harold Hill murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

East London and Essex raids: 17 arrests, 25 stolen BMWs, Jaguars and Range Rovers and £180,000 seized

The National Crime Agency break open locked doors and hinges with chain saws. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

Eileen Moria Haskell. Picture: Met Police

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers boss McMahon gives verdict on narrow defeat to National League leaders Barrow

Alex Reid of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Marshalls Park Academy awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

Exquisite embroidery in a new textile exhibition at Havering Museum

Don Pusey with one of Delia's tapestries. Picture: Don Pusey

Disabled patients in care of Barking, Havering and Redbridge among the best accommodated in country

BHRUT scored well on self-assessments for disabled patient treatment. Picture: Paul Bennett
Drive 24